Bahamian wins $20m Florida Lottery

A LUCKY Bahamian has won a $20.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot.
Leon Strachan, 49, bought the winning ticket for the August 27, 2024 drawing while visiting Kissimmee, Florida, according to various news reports.
He reportedly opted to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $11,826,169.83.
The retailer will receive a $100k bonus commission for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.
Comments
bahamianson 1 day, 8 hours ago
Congrats Leon, now you can start a business and employ bahamians.
pt_90 1 day, 8 hours ago
he should seek financial advice based on his personal situation: debts, assets, risk appetite, immediate obligations, future plans and go from there. suppose he is not an entrepreneur?
bahamianson 1 day, 7 hours ago
Yes, of course. He needs a lawyer, financial expert etc, we get that. It is a forgone conclusion. The point is, he more than likely inv3st in the bahamas. It is good forhim and the bahamas. He will quickly move into business, whatever it is , or spend like there is no tomorrow.
joeblow 1 day, 2 hours ago
... in 2 years he will have a GoFundMe account for some trivial reason if he doesn't invest wisely!
Cobalt 1 day, 2 hours ago
Im sure Brave a crew will try to have him pay VAT.
Cobalt 1 day, 2 hours ago
Boy these governments are soooo greedy! They took almost HALF the man’s winnings??? Damn!
truetruebahamian 1 day, 1 hour ago
He should never have mentioned it so that the Government hyenas would not have a sparkling gem upon which to focus, greed upon and grab.
truetruebahamian 1 day, 1 hour ago
Send it immediately to Switzerland. Not the idiots here.
GodSpeed 1 day, 1 hour ago
new law to tax Bahamian lotto winners 90% incoming.
Sign in to comment
OpenID