Bahamian wins $20m Florida Lottery

A LUCKY Bahamian has won a $20.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot.

Leon Strachan, 49, bought the winning ticket for the August 27, 2024 drawing while visiting Kissimmee, Florida, according to various news reports.

He reportedly opted to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $11,826,169.83.

The retailer will receive a $100k bonus commission for selling the jackpot-winning ticket.