Fundraiser looks to raise $40k for Bahamian singer Elon Moxey

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
AN online fundraiser has been launched to raise $40,000 for Bahamian singer Elon Moxey, who may need to have both of his legs amputated.
Ashante Moxey, his daughter, told The Tribune yesterday that only $250 has been raised so far.
The goal of the fundraiser is to cover the cost of surgery, therapy, and such essential items as a wheelchair.
Ms Moxey said she started the GoFundMe after considering her father’s legacy and contributions to Bahamian music.
Mr Moxey is known for such popular songs as “Catch the Crab” and “Oh My Andros.”
The 75-year-old singer has been in Princess Margaret Hospital since Thursday following a doctor’s appointment.
His health has been declining for some time.
“He always had a heart issue,” his daughter said.
“Where his heart is, it’s irregular. It caused clots, which caused poor circulation in his leg, which led to his legs having to be amputated.”
“He’s accepting what is what and trying to move forward with whatever decisions comes out of the situation.”
Ms Moxey admitted she is disappointed about the amount of money raised so far.
“There were a lot of shares on the Facebook platform,” she said.
“Donation, no, there has not been anything else. Maybe one or two, three donations have come through so far, but nothing else.”
“It is disappointing just to know that he is such a household name and well known, yet no one has really reached out or anything like that as yet.”
GodSpeed 1 day, 4 hours ago
Sounds like a case of the covid clot shot, was he vaxxed?
Cobalt 1 day, 3 hours ago
This is the kind of nonsense that irritates readers whenever people like you make foolish assumptions while simultaneously spreading rumors. His daughter clearly stated in the article that he has Cardiovascular Disease, which has possibly led to a secondary condition known as Peripheral Vascular Disease. Furthermore, any number of heart related diseases such as Congestive Heart Failure or Atrial Fibrillation can lead to blood clots within the peripheral extremities. Who said anything about COVID?
His family mentioned nothing about COVID-19 nor any vaccine related complications. Please stop the nonsense and give the readers something tangible to read rather than hyperbole and propaganda.
1pnewman 1 day, 3 hours ago
Thank God for someone like you Cobalt!! This island ( and the world it seems) is over run with the illiterate and uneducated , posing as either scaremongers, conspiracy theory agitators or pseudo intellectuals. Its great to see someone like you post an intelligent, informed and well reasoned post .
Porcupine 1 day, 2 hours ago
Thank you Cobalt to write this comment.. Agreed.
GodSpeed 1 day, 1 hour ago
My question still stands.
Cobalt 1 day, 3 hours ago
It’s really heartbreaking to see how our healthcare delivery system continues to fail the Bahamian people. Senior citizens without adequate medical insurance should not be an option in the modern world. And while this issue does present many complex difficulties, it is however the government’s responsibility to provide practical solutions. I am by no means demanding perfection as I am consciously aware of how expensive healthcare can be. But the government does need to bridge this gap that has persisted for far too long. Senior citizens without medical insurance is grossly unacceptable!! And we as citizens need to become a “thorn in the government’s side” on this particular issue.
Having said that; Ms. Moxey does need to understand and accept that it is not the responsibility of the general public to donate monetary aid to Mr. Moxey. For the most part, average Bahamians are doing their best to cover their own medical co-pays. Expressing disappointment in those unwilling or unable to render financial assistance just because of her father’s popularity is totally unfair to the general public. For the most part, we are all responsible for ourselves and our own personal well-being in this life.
Porcupine 1 day, 1 hour ago
Yup. Quality health care is a human right. Thanks for speaking up.
truetruebahamian 1 day, 2 hours ago
Didn’t know. If his daughter is in Freeport, an electrician, she should contact me for some forward view from a long time fellow musician.
carltonr61 11 hours, 42 minutes ago
