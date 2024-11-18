Fundraiser looks to raise $40k for Bahamian singer Elon Moxey

By EARYEL BOWLEG

AN online fundraiser has been launched to raise $40,000 for Bahamian singer Elon Moxey, who may need to have both of his legs amputated.

Ashante Moxey, his daughter, told The Tribune yesterday that only $250 has been raised so far.

The goal of the fundraiser is to cover the cost of surgery, therapy, and such essential items as a wheelchair.

Ms Moxey said she started the GoFundMe after considering her father’s legacy and contributions to Bahamian music.

Mr Moxey is known for such popular songs as “Catch the Crab” and “Oh My Andros.”

The 75-year-old singer has been in Princess Margaret Hospital since Thursday following a doctor’s appointment.

His health has been declining for some time.

“He always had a heart issue,” his daughter said.

“Where his heart is, it’s irregular. It caused clots, which caused poor circulation in his leg, which led to his legs having to be amputated.”

“He’s accepting what is what and trying to move forward with whatever decisions comes out of the situation.”

Ms Moxey admitted she is disappointed about the amount of money raised so far.

“There were a lot of shares on the Facebook platform,” she said.

“Donation, no, there has not been anything else. Maybe one or two, three donations have come through so far, but nothing else.”

“It is disappointing just to know that he is such a household name and well known, yet no one has really reached out or anything like that as yet.”