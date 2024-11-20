Body of schoolgirl found

THE body of a schoolgirl has been found by police south of Cowpen Road - and Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis has vowed to "turn this country upside down to find the criminal who did this and bring him to justice".

Police reported the discovery this evening at Faith Avenue. Family members at the scene were in distress following the find.

Earlier, a Marco Alert has been issued for missing 12-year-old Adriel Moxey, of Bonefish Pond at Faith Avenue. Police at the scene still had to confirm the identity of the girl found at the scene.

Mr Davis posted his response to X, formerly Twitter, saying he shared "enormous grief and anger about the tragic death of a schoolchild".