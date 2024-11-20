Body of schoolgirl found

THE body of a schoolgirl has been found by police south of Cowpen Road - and Prime Minister Philip "Brave" Davis has vowed to "turn this country upside down to find the criminal who did this and bring him to justice".
Police reported the discovery this evening at Faith Avenue. Family members at the scene were in distress following the find.
Earlier, a Marco Alert has been issued for missing 12-year-old Adriel Moxey, of Bonefish Pond at Faith Avenue. Police at the scene still had to confirm the identity of the girl found at the scene.
Mr Davis posted his response to X, formerly Twitter, saying he shared "enormous grief and anger about the tragic death of a schoolchild".
Comments
hrysippus 3 hours, 12 minutes ago
Google this to confirm please; 3% of any population is sociopath. This means we have 12,000 sociopaths in this country. Maybe half are too young to be immediately dangerous. Maybe 90% have been properly socialized and thus pose no danger to most Bahamians, That still leaves about 300 males who are a risk to everyone else; how should we best identify and deal with these people? As part of the school system? I do not know, anyone have any ideas?
TalRussell 1 hour, 10 minutes ago
Policemans' are permitted to exceed the speed limit and drive on the wrong side of the road. -- What they shouldn't do is act on "rushed impulses' coming from the Boss of politicians." -- Yes?
