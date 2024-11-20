Presence of Jones fiancée sparks LGBTQ+ discussion

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A VIRAL voice note questioning the presence of WNBA champion Jonquel Jones’ fiancée during a school visit in Grand Bahama reignited national discussions on same-sex partnerships in The Bahamas, drawing contrasting responses yesterday from a leading LGBTQ+ advocate and the president of the Bahamas Christian Council.

The voice note, purportedly from a concerned parent, surfaced on social media soon after Ms Jones visited her hometown. The visit became a flashpoint after she was accused of introducing her fiancée to students, sparking debate over whether such interactions were appropriate in a school setting.

Transgender activist D’Marco strongly defended Ms Jones yesterday, asserting that LGBTQ+ individuals have the right to visibility and acceptance, while Bishop Delton Fernander urged organisers to focus public events on athletic achievements, particularly when minors are involved.

“Just like every other Bahamian, they have a right to express themselves, they have a right to share their experiences, they have a right to share their partners,” Ms D’Marco said, noting that it was “no secret” that Ms Jones was in a same-sex relationship.

Ms D’Marco further called for societal awareness and sensitivity, saying: “For us as a society, we need to begin to educate and sensitise our decision makers, our gatekeepers, our family members and our communities that we thrive in about vulnerable populations, including the LGBTI community of the Bahamas.”

She criticised the focus on children in the argument, asserting that “they’re using children as a scapegoat to continue homophobia, transphobia, biphobia, lesophobia, xenophobia”.

Bishop Fernander, while supportive of Ms Jones’ accomplishments, emphasised that the focus at public events should remain on her athletic achievements, particularly in settings involving minors.

“The platform was to celebrate the championship, not to talk about the lifestyle,” he said. “So if it is that the lifestyle was conversated with children in the primary school, the organisers, the teachers, the administrators, should have controlled that, because that’s not what the focus was as I understood it.”

The Tribune has seen no evidence that Ms Jones discussed her fiancée with the students.

Ms D’Marco highlighted the challenges many LGBTI people face when introducing partners to their families, noting that acceptance can vary widely.

“Some of our families embrace who we are as LGBTI people. Some of our families do not embrace who we are as LGBTI people, but for those whose family embrace who they are as LGBTI people, we must be cognizant that LGBTI people raise children here in the Bahamian society, LGBTI people are sometimes the breadwinners of their families and take care of the children that many persons have left behind,” she said.

Bishop Fernander, however, highlighted traditional values and the role of parental guidance in discussions of lifestyle or relationships in educational settings, noting that these are his personal views.

While expressing respect for individual rights, he said that “as a parent, trying to teach my principles to my children, I don’t subscribe to it.”

“The only thing is we are responsible for our children,” he said. “Nobody makes a decision to take a conversation there in front of children; the other stuff is for her and her God.”