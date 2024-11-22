MARCO Alerts will be issued more quickly, says police after missing schoolgirl’s death

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

AFTER the tragic death of 12-year-old Adriel Moxey, Assistant Commissioner of Police Zhivargo Dames said MARCO Alerts will now be issued more quickly when children are reported missing, at the request of Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander.

“Based on what happened again last night (Wednesday), the Commissioner of Police, Mr Clayton Fernander has taken the position that when we have incidents like this, a young child as such, 12 years old, we would immediately take the position now to send out a MARCO alert once that matter is reported to the police,” ACP Dames said during a press conference.

Adriel, a seventh-grade student at Anatol Rodgers High School, was last seen on Monday afternoon leaving school. Her body was found in bushes near Faith Avenue South on Wednesday, along her usual route home. A 32-year-old man was arrested in Faith Gardens, Carmichael Road, as a person of interest in the case.

Mr Dames said MARCO Alerts have not been delayed, adding that officers conduct due diligence before issuing them. However, he said this practice will be expedited, especially for younger children.

“The Child Protection Act states that the age of a child, and that’s from 17 on down, it’s considered to be a child, alright, and so anyone within that range goes missing, yes, a MARCO alert will be issued once it has been determined that they are indeed missing.

“And so what I said earlier, the commissioner is taking the position that once a child is missing, we would immediately send out an alert, and of course, you can be minded that we will definitely do some quick due diligence to ensure that when we do disseminate this MARCO alert, that it is indeed authentic for us to send out.”

According to Mr Dames, when a missing child is reported to any police station, officers notify the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which verifies whether the child is truly missing. Once confirmed, a MARCO Alert is issued.

Addressing public concerns over delays, Mr Dames urged patience and understanding, noting that parents and guardians must report missing children immediately.

“We find that there are times when persons or young children might go missing, and it is not reported to the police until days later. We are saying to you, please don’t wait if you are suspicious or concerned of your young one,” he said.

“We’re asking you to come to the police station and report that matter to us so that we can disseminate a MARCO alert to help relocate your young child. Time is of the essence in matters as such, and so we are asking you please to help us.”

On Wednesday, MARCO Alerts were also issued for 16-year-old Kayvano Ferguson of Eight St, Coconut Grove, last seen on Thursday, November 7, and 10-year-old Evan Olisma of Carmichael Road, last seen on Monday, November 20, at Gerald Cash Primary School.

Mr Dames revealed that 16-year-old Kayvano Ferguson, who was reported missing on November 7, was seen on multiple occasions, which indicated he was not in immediate danger.

“I’m now being confirmed that he was sighted on several occasions and so again, based on that, we would not disseminate a MARCO alert, because it has been confirmed that he is still alive,” he said. “When we do disseminate a MARCO alert, we have exhausted all avenues and based on the information, this young child cannot be found and so then we disseminate a MARCO alert.”

Officials noted a recurring pattern of behavioural challenges among young people reported missing, frequently involving difficulties in accepting parental discipline. They also highlighted instances of poor communication within families. Regarding the case of 10-year-old Evan, police said that a communication breakdown occurred among his guardians.

Meanwhile, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings provided updates on the ongoing investigations into the disappearance of Casey Taylor, a 42-year-old from Chicago, who was attending a month-long yoga retreat at the Sivananda Ashram Yoga Retreat Bahamas when she was reported missing on June 20. She said investigations remain open due to new technology being used to assist.

While she declined to specify the details, she emphasised that officers are actively sifting through the data and contacted the family as recently as last Thursday.

Ms Skippings also provided an update on the investigation into the disappearance of Devin Isaacs, noting that police have questioned several people in connection with the case, but there are no significant leads, and the case remains open.