Senate president calls for death penalty, but PM says ‘hanging is no solution’

AFTER Senate President Lashell Adderley called for the resumption of capital punishment following the murder of 12-year-old Adriel Moxey, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said hanging is “not a solution.”

“I am looking for solutions,” he told reporters. “When you start talking about hanging, that’s not a solution, that’s after the fact that somebody would have died or been killed –– I am trying to prevent killing.”

Ms Adderley, in an interview with Eyewitness News, strongly advocated for the return of hanging, saying criminals must know the country takes justice seriously.

“I believe that if we take a life, then your life deserves to be taken,” she said. “Why should you be sitting up there being served by the state, relaxing for the rest of your life, whereas the rest of us are out here working hard to support you?”

When pushed further on whether or not capital punishment should be reinstated, Mr Davis said: “It’s not a government issue. First of all, sentencing is a matter for the courts, it’s not a matter for the executive. The courts decide what would happen and the court is constrained by what the law is. “

“Hanging is on the books; it’s not been suspended; it’s just that certain criteria have to be met to be able to carry it out, and to date, I don’t know of anyone that met the criteria.”

Adriel, a seventh-grade student at Anatol Rodgers High School, was last seen on Monday afternoon leaving school. A MARCO Alert was issued, and her body was discovered in bushes near Faith Avenue South on Wednesday, along her usual route home. Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said she may have been in the bushes for up to 24 hours before being found. A 32-year-old man was arrested yesterday morning in Faith Gardens, Carmichael Road, as a person of interest in the case.

The death penalty has not been carried out in the Bahamas since 2000. In 2006, the Privy Council ruled that mandatory death sentences for murder were unconstitutional.

Earlier this year, Free National Movement Senator Darren Henfield and former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis expressed support for reinstating capital punishment, though the Minnis administration did nothing to facilitate this.

Mr Henfield recommended replacing the Privy Council with the Court of Appeal as the highest authority in such cases, noting that the constitution allows legislators to determine what matters are reviewable by the Privy Council.