Senate president calls for death penalty, but PM says ‘hanging is no solution’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
AFTER Senate President Lashell Adderley called for the resumption of capital punishment following the murder of 12-year-old Adriel Moxey, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said hanging is “not a solution.”
“I am looking for solutions,” he told reporters. “When you start talking about hanging, that’s not a solution, that’s after the fact that somebody would have died or been killed –– I am trying to prevent killing.”
Ms Adderley, in an interview with Eyewitness News, strongly advocated for the return of hanging, saying criminals must know the country takes justice seriously.
“I believe that if we take a life, then your life deserves to be taken,” she said. “Why should you be sitting up there being served by the state, relaxing for the rest of your life, whereas the rest of us are out here working hard to support you?”
When pushed further on whether or not capital punishment should be reinstated, Mr Davis said: “It’s not a government issue. First of all, sentencing is a matter for the courts, it’s not a matter for the executive. The courts decide what would happen and the court is constrained by what the law is. “
“Hanging is on the books; it’s not been suspended; it’s just that certain criteria have to be met to be able to carry it out, and to date, I don’t know of anyone that met the criteria.”
Adriel, a seventh-grade student at Anatol Rodgers High School, was last seen on Monday afternoon leaving school. A MARCO Alert was issued, and her body was discovered in bushes near Faith Avenue South on Wednesday, along her usual route home. Commissioner of Police Clayton Fernander said she may have been in the bushes for up to 24 hours before being found. A 32-year-old man was arrested yesterday morning in Faith Gardens, Carmichael Road, as a person of interest in the case.
The death penalty has not been carried out in the Bahamas since 2000. In 2006, the Privy Council ruled that mandatory death sentences for murder were unconstitutional.
Earlier this year, Free National Movement Senator Darren Henfield and former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis expressed support for reinstating capital punishment, though the Minnis administration did nothing to facilitate this.
Mr Henfield recommended replacing the Privy Council with the Court of Appeal as the highest authority in such cases, noting that the constitution allows legislators to determine what matters are reviewable by the Privy Council.
Comments
Porcupine 6 hours, 1 minute ago
When fools run a country. Ms. Adderley proves that she is uneducated, as all studies show that capital punishment does nothing to reduce crime. Furthermore, she likely even calls herself a Christian, forgetting? "Thou shall not kill". So long as we continue to elect uneducated and ignorant leaders, this is what we will get. Were our leaders willing to significantly increase funding to education and family concerns, work to uplift the working poor, and significantly tax the rich, instead of always trying to pocket as much as they can for themselves, perhaps we would see an improvement in our terrible terrible crime statistics. Of course this takes true leadership, vision and education, all of which are sorely lacking with no improvement on the horizon.
Sickened 4 hours, 54 minutes ago
When fools run a country. PM Davis proves that he is uneducated, as all studies show that capital punishment does nothing to reduce crime but it does punish the sick humans that prey on and kill our family, friends and neighbors. Why pray tell keep these crazy, murdering and raping monsters alive?
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 5 minutes ago
How will they implement the killing firing squad. Pop necks or poison. Those who want the death penalty should perform the task . . Which will ms Adderley choose to carry out it will be on her
IslandWarrior 16 minutes ago
The recent horrific crimes plaguing our nation, including the murder of 12-year-old Adriel Moxey and the despicable act of rape, have left citizens outraged and grieving. These acts of brutality strike at the core of our society, demanding a firm response. While preventative measures are vital, the absence of definitive consequences for the most heinous offences sends a dangerous message to would-be offenders. Capital punishment, specifically hanging, must be reinstated and enforced for severe crimes such as gang murders, child rape, and premeditated killings.
It is unacceptable that the justice system is paralyzed by procedural hurdles and a lack of political will. The death penalty remains a valid legal option, yet the reluctance to implement it has emboldened criminals and undermined public trust in the system. The argument that hanging "is not a solution" ignores its critical role in both deterring crime and delivering justice to victims and their families. A state that fails to enforce justice allows lawlessness to thrive.
If our elected officials continue to lack the resolve to act, then the people must be empowered to decide. Let the question of capital punishment be placed directly on the next election ballots. Allow the citizens of this nation, who have borne the brunt of these crimes, to voice their will. If a majority supports the resumption of hanging, then it becomes the duty of the government to respect and act upon the mandate of the people.
To those who commit heinous acts against our children, our families, and our communities, there must be no ambiguity: justice will be swift, decisive, and irrevocable. The resumption of capital punishment is not merely about retribution; it is about restoring the rule of law, ensuring the safety of our citizens, and upholding the sanctity of life by demonstrating that such vile acts will not be tolerated.
The time for hesitation has passed. It is time to act boldly, to protect the innocent, and to send a clear message that justice will prevail in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.
