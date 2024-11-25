DNA samples sent in murders of grandmother and schoolgirl

POLICE are awaiting results from DNA samples taken in two high-profile homicide cases that have gripped the nation in recent days.
Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander told media at a briefing today that investigators have identified suspects in the tragic deaths of 72-year-old Vernencha Butler and 12-year-old Adriel Moxey.
Ms Butler, a breast cancer survivor, was found dead in her Ross Corner home early Saturday morning after returning from her sister’s birthday dinner.
Police revealed that the 25-year-old suspect, known to law enforcement, reportedly entered her residence through a window. He was subdued by her son and grandson, who discovered him in Ms. Butler’s room.
Preliminary investigations show no visible signs of trauma on Ms. Butler’s body. However, police are awaiting autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death. Surveillance footage captured the suspect, who reportedly appeared to be under the influence of drugs, near the area before the crime.
Meanwhile, police have collected physical evidence and are awaiting results in the case of 7th grader Adriel Moxey, whose partially naked body was discovered last week in bushes near Faith Avenue South.
Mr Fernander confirmed Adriel died from strangulation and was sexually assaulted. The suspect, a 32-year-old man, was said to be a patient of Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre. Mr Fernander said he was arrested after an altercation with officers, and remains under heavy guard at the hospital.
Mr Fernander said he could not disclose further details but noted there were injuries on the suspect and other evidence linking him to the crime.
ThisIsOurs 14 hours, 37 minutes ago
"who reportedly appeared to be under the influence of drugs"
Drugs, alcohol, porn, loose sexual talk, normalization of the disease we call sweethearting, rationalization of marital rape as a right...
In the midst of all of this, why dont we legalize marijuana? Great idea.
rosiepi 8 hours, 33 minutes ago
What sort of patient is this suspect? A fellow who goes there for therapy and a drug protocol or an in-house patient? What was his supervised status? Is he back in hospital, or was he beaten so severely by the police he had to go to hospital l? And now the police want to give the impression they’re ‘Johnny on the spot’ because they exacted some sort of righteous justice on a suspect? Doesn’t this sort of loutish behavior ruin cases?
And their big news (their only news) is they’ve got DNA (!) and when will it be sent off to wait months for a result since the RBPF will not spend the money needed to have it expedited.
If the police had started their investigation the day her Mother reported her missing Adriel might be at home right now. Shame
ThisIsOurs 5 hours, 40 minutes ago
"now the police want to give the impression they’re ‘Johnny on the spot’ because they exacted some sort of righteous justice on a suspect? Doesn’t this sort of loutish behavior ruin cases?"
Exactly.
The defense will likely use the commissioner's own words, in the case of the 72yr old: "they gave him a good beating". Hopefully the DNA will prove the case. In Adriels case, the man apparently "attacked a police officer"...I suppose a group of them "in fear of their lives", then gave him a "good beating" as well. Just setting us up for a case dismissal.
I dont know if Brave Davis is in country long enough to recognize, there's limited intelligence and it's not working.
"If the police had started their investigation the day her Mother reported her missing Adriel might be at home right now"
Sadly in this case, Adriel had likely died minutes after the pastor drove to the station and reported screams. The most the police could have done was prevent him from harming someone else
That case with the dog bones found in the bushes. I suppose nothing came of it. Said at the time it was serious signs of a very warped mind. the only other explanation is "food". But an investigative team would determine that.
