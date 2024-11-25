DNA samples sent in murders of grandmother and schoolgirl

POLICE are awaiting results from DNA samples taken in two high-profile homicide cases that have gripped the nation in recent days.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander told media at a briefing today that investigators have identified suspects in the tragic deaths of 72-year-old Vernencha Butler and 12-year-old Adriel Moxey.

Ms Butler, a breast cancer survivor, was found dead in her Ross Corner home early Saturday morning after returning from her sister’s birthday dinner.

Police revealed that the 25-year-old suspect, known to law enforcement, reportedly entered her residence through a window. He was subdued by her son and grandson, who discovered him in Ms. Butler’s room.

Preliminary investigations show no visible signs of trauma on Ms. Butler’s body. However, police are awaiting autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death. Surveillance footage captured the suspect, who reportedly appeared to be under the influence of drugs, near the area before the crime.

Meanwhile, police have collected physical evidence and are awaiting results in the case of 7th grader Adriel Moxey, whose partially naked body was discovered last week in bushes near Faith Avenue South.

Mr Fernander confirmed Adriel died from strangulation and was sexually assaulted. The suspect, a 32-year-old man, was said to be a patient of Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre. Mr Fernander said he was arrested after an altercation with officers, and remains under heavy guard at the hospital.

Mr Fernander said he could not disclose further details but noted there were injuries on the suspect and other evidence linking him to the crime.