LIVE UPDATES: PM address Parliament on US drug conspiracy claims

11:15: Prime Minister Philip Davis has began his address. Read the full story here.

10:50AM: Opposition Leader and Marco City Michael Pintard has requested to address Parliament on the conspiracy probe. However, House Speaker Patricia Deveaux said Mr Pintard did not send a copy of his intended communication, adding that the request appeared to be for him to speak tomorrow.

Ms Deveaux insisted she was "acting above board in being lenient", adding that had Mr Pintard sent the appropriate documentation in compliance with rules - he would have been allowed to speak. She said she will put the issue to quorum of the House.

Standing on a point of order, Prime Minister Philip Davis said the arrest of two individuals in the United States did not necessarily indicate a matter of critical importance. However, Mr Pintard pointed out that Mr Davis had already noted the significance of the matter as he issued a statement notifying the public that he intended to address the matter in the House.

In response, Mr Davis said the Opposition - led by Mr Pintard - often misconstrues the rules of Parliament.

Mr Pintard began shouting from his seat "you, follow the rules".

Ms Deveaux said she moved the motion for a quorum; however, she said that no members stood.





By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip Davis is set to address Parliament today following explosive allegations of corruption involving high-ranking Bahamian law enforcement officials, as detailed in a U.S. federal indictment released earlier this week.

The indictment accuses members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) of providing critical assistance to drug traffickers smuggling tons of cocaine from South America through The Bahamas to the United States. Prosecutors allege corrupt officials received millions of dollars in bribes and used their positions to facilitate the drug trade, obstruct DEA operations, and shield traffickers from arrest.

Two senior law enforcement officers, Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis and Chief Petty Officer Darren Roker, were arrested in Florida earlier this week and are awaiting trial in New York. A third officer, Sergeant Prince Albert Symonette, has been suspended.

The allegations have led to mounting scrutiny of the government’s oversight of law enforcement, with opposition figures such as Dr. Duane Sands calling for the resignation of National Security Minister Wayne Munroe and the establishment of a Commission of Inquiry.

The indictment details how senior RBPF and RBDF officials allegedly provided traffickers with intelligence to avoid interdiction, denied U.S. agencies access to seized evidence, and even facilitated the transportation of bulk cash through official channels. Prosecutors claim some of the activities began in 2021, prior to the Davis administration taking office.

Observers say today’s address will be a critical moment for Mr Davis.

The issue comes at a time of heightened focus on the integrity of the country’s law enforcement agencies, following an FBI-assisted investigation earlier this year into leaked recordings of a senior officer allegedly conspiring with gang members.

The Tribune will provide live updates as developments unfold.