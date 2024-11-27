'Politician paid $2m in cocaine scheme'

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune News Editor
rrolle@tribunemedia.net
A SENIOR police officer has alleged that an unnamed high-ranking Bahamian politician authorised the help and involvement of Bahamian law enforcement officials in a scheme to facilitate cocaine shipments from The Bahamas to the United States for $2m, according to a stunning United States federal indictment released yesterday that includes some of the most severe allegations of official corruption since the drug era of the 80s.
The United States District Court Southern District of New York has alleged that drug traffickers have smuggled tons of cocaine through The Bahamas into the United States since 2021 with the "support and protection of corrupt Bahamian government officials, including high-ranking members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force."
The Tribune obtained the indictment after police Commissioner Clayton Fernander revealed in a press statement last night that two senior law enforcement officers were arrested in Florida yesterday on drug and firearm charges. The officers, Chief Superintendent of Police Elvis Curtis, the officer in charge of aviation, and Chief Petty Officer Darren Roker, a defence force officer, will be transported to federal courts in New York for trial on charges of conspiracy to import cocaine, possession and use of firearms, and firearms conspiracy.
Commissioner Fernander also said Sergeant Prince Albert Symonette, a force pensioner, has been named in the indictment and will be suspended from duty effective immediately.
The matter is the latest case that will heighten scrutiny on the country's top leadership of law enforcement.
American prosecutors say corrupt police officials "provided sensitive law enforcement information to drug traffickers, protected them from investigation and arrest, and helped them with the logistics of moving massive shipments of cocaine through The Bahamas en route to distribution in the United States."
"Corrupt RBPF officials have, for example, provided warnings to cocaine traffickers when the Drug Enforcement Administration was carrying out operations in The Bahamas so that traffickers could protect their cocaine shipments from interdiction and themselves from investigation and arrest," the indictment says.
"These corrupt RBPF and Bahamian government officials support the drug trade into the United States at every turn — from the airports, airstrips, and ports in the island chain that serve as points of entry for the cocaine shipments into The Bahamas, and onto maritime vessels that are then used to transmit the cocaine through shipping routes from the northernmost points of The Bahamas and into the United States."
The indictment accuses some RBPF officials of exploiting the force's longstanding involvement in Operation Bahamas Turks and Caicos (OPBAT), a critical drug-fighting programme, of allowing drug trafficking to flourish.
RBPF officials are accused of denying DEA officials access to seized cocaine and related evidence, provided information contradicted by aerial surveillance and, "on at least one occasion, informed a DEA agent that certain drug-trafficking targets were 'off-limits.'"
The indictment identifies several people who either allegedly used their power for corrupt purposes, were drug traffickers, or facilitated drug trafficking through their professional services like charter flights. These include CSP Curtis, Sgt Symonette, Mr Roker, Riccardo Davis, a Bahamian government official, William Simeon, Theodore Adderley, Joshua Scavella, Lorielmo Steele-Pomare, Luis Fernando Orozco-Toro, Davon Rolle, Darren Ferguson, Domonick Delancy and Donald Ferguson.
Officials say the drugs to The Bahamas primarily originated in Colombia and Venezuela and were received at remote airstrips and larger airports under the supervision of corrupt police officials who accepted bribes.
CSP Curtis and SGT Symonette allegedly received a $10,000 cash bribe on October 18, 2023, as a down payment for helping with a future 600-kilogram cocaine shipment through the Lynden Pindling International Airport to the United States.
Explaining how the scheme worked, prosecutors said RBDF Officer Roker used his access to maritime routes and ports. On November 6, 2024, he allegedly explained to drug traffickers that he could give them information on the location of US Coast Guard and RBDF vessels and provide advanced warning of potential interdiction efforts.
CSP Curtis and SGT Symonette allegedly "engaged in extensive discussions regarding the use of their official positions to transport bulk money — from Florida to The Bahamas, including by Bahamian government or military aircraft, in exchange for an approximately ten percent commission," the indictment alleges.
"Curtis, Symonette and Riccardo Adolphus Davis, the defendant, planned a trip to the United States to receive approximately $1.5m in US currency, which would represent an advanced payment on an agreed-upon at least approximately 500-kilogram load of cocaine to be imported through The Bahamas into the United States."
The indictment comes as The Bahamas continues to grapple with a gun violence crisis. A recent US report revealed that 85 percent of firearms recovered in The Bahamas between 2018 and 2022 were traced to retail buyers in the United States, the highest proportion among Caribbean countries.
The arrests also come during a period of heightened scrutiny of the police force’s top brass. Over the summer, leaked voice notes involving a senior police officer in dealings with gang members prompted an ongoing FBI-assisted investigation, with the head of the Criminal Investigation Division, Michael Johnson, placed on garden leave.
Last night, Office of the Prime Minister director of communications Latrae Rahming said Prime Minister Philp Davis will address the indictment in the House of Assembly this morning.
bahamianson 15 hours, 8 minutes ago
If all policemen, customs officers , immigration officers, prison officers , def3nse force officers, and every government agency where investigated about the amount of money they have acquired, houses, cars, land they have acquired, we as a country, would be in trouble. We are a corrupt country, everyone is bought with a price.The people are more suprised that more have nlt been caught than just a few caught. We need the freedom of information act set in stone, campaign finance laws act, so politicians can go to jail, and the worst of the worst must be define , so we can execute offenders. The children do not have good examples to follow. Everyone fights and argues with authority from parents to teachers to policemen.
One 6 hours, 6 minutes ago
True. The current situation punishes honesty. If most of the working people's lives are propped up by corruption/deals/stealing etc. Then it's not as obvious and united that the pay/economics of the work Bahamians is not livable. The locals can't afford to live in their country. You need to beg, have connections, be wrapped up in some shady schemes
ThisIsOurs 14 hours, 19 minutes ago
"an unnamed high-ranking Bahamian politician authorised the HELP and involvement of Bahamian law enforcement officials in a scheme to facilitate cocaine shipments:
Jesus save us
"Curtis and SGT Symonette allegedly "engaged in extensive discussions regarding the use of their official positions to transport bulk money — from Florida to The Bahamas, including by Bahamian government or military aircraft, in exchange for"
Now we see why 2.5m for a jet in control of the police force makes sense. Economical.
Porcupine 12 hours, 25 minutes ago
If I didn't read this for myself I wouldn't believe it. WTF is going on in this country?
One 6 hours ago
We're a nation for sale. How many criminals are operating here? Foreigners like Peter Nygard, SBF, etc. were only brought to justice because the USA and Canada came after them in our borders. Do we forget the USA was investigating Sebas Bastian for money laundering and not even a week later the Bahamian Government appointed him as an ambassador which carries some protection/awkwardness for the USA to investigate another country's ambassador
hrysippus 14 hours, 9 minutes ago
The high-ranking Bahamian politician, . Got himself in a great position, . To make bundles of dollars smuggling drugs, . Taking all bribes from Colombian thugs. . The marine, the sergeant, and the super, . Transporting worse than that ol’ “Square Grouper”. . How many have died from the coke they transshipped? . How many addicts into poverty slipped? . While the officer and police living high on the hog, . Soon goin’ be in jail living like a dog. . . Most excellent it would be if this politician went to jail. . Instead of ending rich, he’d be trying to get bail. Sigh.
Porcupine 12 hours, 20 minutes ago
It will never stop. So long as you're a good cop. Compromised we are as well. A nation going to hell. To be a PLP official today. One must play, and pray never pay. A country calling itself Christian.. We must be on some kinda mission.
quavaduff 8 hours, 1 minute ago
Sounds like the new US ... corrupt and ignorant
bahamianson 10 hours, 28 minutes ago
Then , we make them national heros
yeahyasee 7 hours, 34 minutes ago
LMAO
pileit 13 hours, 31 minutes ago
Where's Birdie to tell us we eating our own, to support these shameless corrupt politicians because they're "innocent until proven guilty". Let me put my gas mask on first to lessen the stench.
Porcupine 12 hours, 47 minutes ago
Birdie might be one of the indicted.
Porcupine 12 hours, 34 minutes ago
When the unnamed official is named, then we're talking. Let's hear it.
hj 12 hours, 30 minutes ago
I wonder with what kind of stupid statement Freddie will come up now. Probably something along the lines of "dark forces" are conspiring internationally to bring down the government.
Porcupine 12 hours, 27 minutes ago
Come on Tribune."The arrests also come during a period of heightened scrutiny of the police force’s top brass. Over the summer, leaked voice notes involving a senior police officer in dealings with gang members prompted an ongoing FBI-assisted investigation, with the head of the Criminal Investigation Division, Michael Johnson, placed on garden leave." What scrutiny? Is the Tribune scrutinizing? Who's doing the scrutinizing? The PLP and Davis' Office of the PM? You must be joking. Is the Tribune part of the problem? Going along to get along? Hold dey feet to da Fire bey.
whatsup 12 hours, 4 minutes ago
The Tribune does not do a good job of investigative reporting, they are most concerned with Sports related articles and Politicians controlling them I MISS THE PUNCH... they held the politicians feet to the fire.
Porcupine 12 hours, 12 minutes ago
All high ranking members should go. Davis should resign. There are far, far too many allegations of corruption under his supposed leadership.
rosiepi 10 hours, 15 minutes ago
Since 2021. Really how could anyone be surprised.
TalRussell 9 hours, 59 minutes ago
Should know -- The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York has a reputation all its own among 93 U.S. attorney offices. -- The (SDNY) has a reputation for being aggressive in pursuing criminals, and for being one of the most influential and active federal district courts in the country. -- The SDNY's resources, culture, and FBI field office has a reputation for being aggressive in its pursuit of criminals. -- The SDNY also has a high conviction rate, with over 95% of criminal cases resulting in a guilty plea. -- Better have deep pockets to go up against their deeper pockets. -- Seems the FBI may have now invited themselves into colony's political peoples' and policemans' dirty affairs and business. -- I remind, -- The colony's every single outgoing and incoming voice call are recorded by US intelligence systems and agents. -- Talk to Granny. It's recorded. --Yes
whatsup 8 hours, 57 minutes ago
I really don't care if they listen to my calls to Granny...they will be bored or laughing....nothing criminal
TalRussell 8 hours, 10 minutes ago
@ComradeWhatsUp, I was always one phone call away from a Granny call to the Policemans' station and having them showing up at the front door of my parents house. -- My Granny was always suspicious of my passion for Baking. -- Especially my favorite. -- Specially-laced Brownies. -- My sisters were always accusing me of enabling Granny as my official taster. -- Those were the cherished memories'. -- Yes?
SP 8 hours, 14 minutes ago
This "revelation" doesn't amount to a drop in the bucket of the corruption in the Bahamas!
Large scale drug smuggling and human trafficking COULDN'T possibly have flourished in a small country like the Bahamas for 50 years without the assistance and collaboration of corrupt politicians and law enforcement!
We seriously need to purge the House Of Assembly on both sides of the aisle.
Porcupine 8 hours, 11 minutes ago
Yup.
TalRussell 7 hours, 1 minute ago
@ComradeSP, -- Look in the mirror of the HOA and what you'll see is a fair representation of 'We the Popoulaces; -- To return the honourable back to the House Of Assembly (HOA) on both sides of the aisle. -- Probably goin' call for extending the purging to a significant as less honourable portion of the popoulaces'. -- Yes?
CaptainCoon 7 hours, 14 minutes ago
This is it, this is what 51 years of NEGRO GOVERNANCE has achieved. What a milestone of progress.
SAD!
TalRussell 6 hours, 35 minutes ago
Is not one of Florida named in charge over the government's Planes. -- Send aboard the sniff dogs. -- Where's the FTX Plane. -- Yes?
BONEFISH 5 hours, 4 minutes ago
There needs to be a commission of inquiry. There have been rumours and allegations for years about corruption in government agencies. Bahamians have short memories and is play stupid, There is little or no investigative journalism in this country.
TalRussell 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
@ComradeBoneFish, appointed and asked to do what -- Yes?
