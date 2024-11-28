PM: ‘The tree will be shaken until every bad apple falls’

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis vowed decisive action against those “who have betrayed the trust of the Bahamian people” and pledged to soon introduce new legislation to strengthen oversight of law enforcement agencies after a US federal indictment highlighted explosive corruption allegations involving law enforcement officers and government officials.

His remarks in the House of Assembly followed the arrest of Chief Superintendent of Police Elvis Curtis, the officer in charge of the Lynden Pindling International Airport, and Chief Petty Officer Darren Roker of the Defence Force, who are accused of facilitating drug trafficking operations into the United States.

Eleven other people, some Bahamians, were named in the US federal indictment.

Mr Davis said the claims were “unforgivable” and vowed they “will not go unanswered.” He promised that “no stone will be left unturned in seeking the truth.”

He described the incidents as neither isolated nor random breaches of conduct, but rather deliberate actions by people who used their positions of authority to enable criminal networks instead of defending the nation.

“This revelation strikes at the core of who we are as a nation,” he said. “For more than three years, it has pieced together evidence that paints a damning picture of collusion and corruption. Let there be no doubt: the Bahamian people deserve accountability for every act of betrayal committed during this time. The tree will be shaken until every bad apple falls.”

“We will engage with our US partners and assist fully in this investigation. The defendants will have their day in court, where the guilt or innocence of each will be established. But we cannot wait –– and we will not wait –– for the outcomes of court proceedings in the United States. We are going to use every resource –– and consider every option –– so that Bahamians can trust those who take an oath to protect them.”

Prime Minister Davis said oversight legislation will be tabled before the Christmas break. He said he will hold meetings with high-ranking police and defence force officials but did not indicate whether he would push for new leadership.

The Tribune understands his administration intends to table the Security Forces Inspectorate Bill, which would establish a body to oversee all security forces in The Bahamas. The Police Complaints Inspectorate, a body empowered to oversee the Complaints and Corruption Branch of the police force, has traditionally lacked the resources needed to fulfil its role. National Security Minister Wayne Munroe has said that the Inspectorate would be more robust and fill gaps.

“This legislation will ensure that no individual or institution is above accountability,” Mr Davis said. “It will provide mechanisms to prevent corruption, establish clear checks and balances, and empower independent bodies to investigate and act when breaches occur.”

Mr Davis also said he had instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to issue a diplomatic note requesting further details from US officials about an unnamed Bahamian politician referred to in the indictment.

The politician is accused of involvement in the alleged conspiracy. According to US prosecutors, CSP Curtis allegedly told investigators that a high-ranking Bahamian politician would authorise the involvement of Bahamian law enforcement officials in unlawful activities in exchange for $2 million.

Several Cabinet ministers clarified that they are not the politician allegedly involved, including Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, Labour Minister Pia Glover Rolle and National Security Minister Wayne Munroe.

Mr Davis stressed the importance of uncovering the identity of the politician and getting full details of the allegation, but noted that the indictment did not say a payment was made or authorisation granted.

He also said that on at least three occasions, he raised concerns with US enforcement and intelligence agencies about the “sharp uptick in the flow of cocaine through The Bahamas.”

“At the time, it was clear that such an increase could not have occurred without strong intelligence pointing to who was directly involved,” he said. “These revelations now underscore the validity of those concerns and reveal the extent to which this betrayal of duty undermined our nation’s efforts to combat trafficking.”

He said he planned to meet with the US Chargé d’Affaires to discuss the matter.

“The Bahamian people have a right to be angry,” he said. “They have a right to feel betrayed. When those sworn to protect and serve our nation instead choose to exploit their positions for personal gain, it undermines the very fabric of trust that holds our society together.”

“This betrayal of duty is unforgivable and has placed every citizen in harm’s way. All options are on the table to rebuild trust and restore confidence in our law enforcement agencies. The Bahamian people deserve institutions they can depend on, led by individuals who uphold the highest standards of integrity and accountability.”