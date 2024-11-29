US Embassy: We are committed to work with Bahamas to combat corruption

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE US Embassy in Nassau has reaffirmed the US government’s commitment to working with The Bahamas to combat corruption after a US federal indictment highlighted serious corruption allegations involving law enforcement officers.

In a statement sent to The Tribune yesterday, the embassy confirmed it is closely monitoring any developments connected to the indictment but noted that it cannot comment on the ongoing judicial process.

The indictment accuses members of the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) of providing critical assistance to drug traffickers smuggling tons of cocaine from South America through The Bahamas to the United States.

Prosecutors allege corrupt officials received millions of dollars in bribes and used their positions to facilitate the drug trade, obstruct DEA operations, and shield traffickers from arrest.

“It is important to note that the Southern District of New York (SDNY) operates as an independent entity, separate from the executive branch. The United States maintains an extradition treaty with The Bahamas, stipulating any Bahamian or US citizen accused of a crime covered in the treaty may be subject to extradition,” the embassy’s statement read.

“The US government remains committed to working with The Bahamas to combat corruption. Globally corruption undermines democracy and provides openings for criminals, traffickers, and terrorists.”

The statement also noted that US Chargé d’Affaires Kimberly Furnish recently attended the 60th anniversary celebration of women in policing, where she reaffirmed the “unwavering” commitment to collaborate with The Bahamas to ensure the security of both nations.

“Furthermore, as a part Northern Caribbean Security Summit (NOCSS) military and law enforcement representatives from The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos Islands, the United Kingdom, and United States coordinate regionally to advance our shared security objectives.”

The embassy’s statement followed this week’s arrest of Chief Superintendent of Police Elvis Curtis, the officer in charge of the Lynden Pindling International Airport, and Chief Petty Officer Darren Roker of the Defence Force, who are accused of facilitating drug trafficking operations into the United States.

Eleven other people, most of whom are Bahamians, were named in the US federal indictment. Among them is Sergeant Prince Albert Symonette, a pensioner from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, who has been immediately suspended, according to the Commissioner of Police.

It is unclear if US prosecutors has requested or plans to request the extradition of those mentioned in the indictment.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe told The Tribune yesterday that he has not yet received confirmation of such a request. If made, it would be addressed to the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

“The US has to request their extradition. If they do so (and) if persons don’t voluntarily surrender as Sam Bankman-Fried did, the matter is dealt with by a stipendiary and circuit magistrate,” Mr Munroe said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell declined to comment on the matter when contacted by this newspaper yesterday.