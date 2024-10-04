‘Share your CCTV’ to defeat crime

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

A TOTAL of 936 New Providence residents have registered their security camera systems with police, giving officers potential access to their footage in what police say is an effort to combat crime.

Although past efforts encouraging people to join the programme sparked outrage by apprehensive residents, Assistant Commissioner of Police Zhivargo Dames renewed his call yesterday, five months after police launched FUSUS, a technology that integrates tools like CCTVs, ShotSpotter, body-worn cameras, electronic monitoring, and drones, into a real-time platform.

Mr Dames said the force has nearly 900 cameras in critical areas of New Providence and has access to a total of 1,012 integrated cameras for monitoring various locations, including some businesses.

He expressed optimism about the upcoming phase two of the initiative, which will expand camera installation in hotspot areas that were not covered in the first phase. He said the programme enhances crime prevention, improves police response times, and fosters public safety and community engagement.

In response to concerns regarding police access to the cameras of residents and businesses, Mr Dames said registered camera owners maintain full control over their equipment and footage but the FUSUS platform facilitates quicker incident responses and better management of security footage.

“Once we object our system and we realise that John Doe has registered their cameras with us, we will then send a message out to that individual and ask them to check their system and if they realise that they would have captured an evidence, no longer do we have to come to your residence,” he said.

“Via the link that we would have sent you, you can send that piece of footage directly to us, and of course, we will view it. And if there is evidence that is needed for us based on the incident that has happened, we will use that evidence in court to cause those perpetrators to be put where they should be: behind bars.”

Mr Dames said over the years, about $8m has been invested in technology to help in the fight against crime, producing positive results in solving murders, robberies, and traffic accidents and other matters.