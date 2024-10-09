Storm warning

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

WEATHER forecasters and government officials yesterday announced school closures, warned of possible power outages, and urged residents in the northern and northwest Bahamas to brace for strong winds and heavy rain as Hurricane Milton nears, despite The Bahamas being expected to avoid a direct hit.

Abaco and Grand Bahama are expected to face the most severe impacts from the system starting tomorrow through Friday afternoon.

Geoffrey Greene, chief meteorologist, warned that Grand Bahama would start feeling the brunt of bad weather starting Thursday, with strong winds and thunderstorms expected to hit through that period.

He was speaking during a Disaster Risk Management Authority press conference, where officials updated the public on the preparations for Hurricane Milton, which regained Category 5 strength on Tuesday before hitting central Florida.

Tropical storm force winds could also be experienced in North and Central Abaco, while Bimini may encounter gusts.

Rainfall could total four to six inches across affected areas, with isolated amounts reaching up to ten inches.

In the north-western islands, including New Providence, rainfall of three to five inches is anticipated, with isolated maximums of around eight inches.

“We’ve had some flooding on the roadways, and we expect that to continue until the system is truly out of The Bahamas area,” Mr Greene said.

He warned of potential coastal inundation due to high surf and waves, especially on Friday as the storm moves away.

He added that people in coastal areas should be cautious, as while the storm is expected to move away on Friday, the northern shores will likely face significant water impact on Friday and Saturday, with conditions improving by Sunday.

The weather system prompted officials to close schools for in-person learning on the northwestern islands, including Andros, the Berry Islands, New Providence, and Eleuthera.

Schools in Abaco, Grand Bahama, and Bimini will also be closed due to projected adverse conditions. Several private institutions in those islands have also announced school closures.

Meanwhile, authorities also warn of potential power outages because of the storm.

Energy Minister Jobeth Coleby-Davis said the country’s infrastructure lacks the resilience needed to withstand windy storm conditions, stressing the importance of building more resilient systems. She added that this effort is part of their ongoing work to transform the energy sector.

In a national address last night, Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis assured residents, particularly in Abaco and Grand Bahama, that there was no cause for alarm, noting that The Bahamas is not in line for a direct hit.

He added that lessons learned from past experiences have improved precautions, with all agencies on standby to monitor the storm and deploy resources as needed.

“As Bahamians, we are no strangers to the challenges posed by tropical storms and hurricanes. We have faced them before, and we have emerged stronger each time,” he added.

“Let us remain vigilant, prepared, and ready to act. Our government stands prepared to take every necessary measure to protect lives, property, and communities.”

Mr Davis said the government is also coordinating with its consular offices and Bahamian associations in Florida to provide assistance where necessary.

• BTC has announced it will close its operations in Abaco, Grand Bahama and Bimini at noon today, remaining closed until tomorrow. The Mall at Marathon location will also be closed today.

Super Value has announced it will close at 6pm today to allow staff to get home safely before adverse weather sets in.

All clinics in Grand Bahama except for Eight Mile Rock Clinic will close today at noon and remain closed on Thursday.

Lynden Pindling International Airport passengers are warned of possible delays and cancellations, particularly for destinations such as Tampa, Orlando, Miami and Fort Lauderdale. Passengers are advised to check directly with their airlines for updates.



