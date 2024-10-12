MOFA clarifies role in assisting Bahamians jailed abroad

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has clarified its role in supporting Bahamians incarcerated abroad following social media concerns over allegations the government has neglected nationals serving sentences Panama.

In a statement issued Friday, the ministry emphasised that it does not discuss confidential consular matters on social media with inmates or families.

“People who are incarcerated in foreign jurisdictions and their families are necessarily stressed by their situations. However, each complaint that reaches the ministry is investigated properly and objectively assessed,” it added.

The ministry also reiterated that it does not provide legal services for Bahamians abroad, adding: “It is up to the individual to acquire legal representation.”

“In Panama, a foreign prisoner does not have the automatic right to transfer to their country of origin. Each request is considered on its individual merits after at least half of the sentence has been served. The decision is at the option of the Panamanian government, not the Bahamian government.”

“The Ministry is thoroughly familiar with the inmate and we have asked a consular representative to make a visit later this month. Be assured that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs takes the welfare of Bahamians abroad seriously.”