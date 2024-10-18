Britain hands over 10k documents on Bahamas’ path to independence

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

THE British government handed over 10,000 pages of historical documents chronicling this country’s path to independence to The Bahamas National Archives yesterday, a moment Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said reflected the broader need for reparations for Caribbean people.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis described the documents as the “repatriation” of Bahamian culture for future generations.

Baroness Jennifer Chapman of Darlington, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Latin America and the Caribbean, said that much of The Bahamas’ pre-independence history is preserved in the UK’s National Archives due to the United Kingdom’s colonial role. She said after the prime minister visited the UK’s archives last year, a selection of documents was digitised as part of The Bahamas’ 50th anniversary of independence celebrations.

During a ceremony at the Ministry of Education yesterday, Baroness Chapman presented five boxes containing over 60 documents, totalling more than 10,000 pages, to The Bahamas National Archives.

These records detail the country’s political journey to independence, including Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling’s lobbying efforts with the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Abaco Independence Movement. One of the boxes also contains handwritten notes by UK officials and ministers on drafts of The Bahamas’ Constitution.

Mr Davis described the handover as repatriating records integral to Bahamian culture. He highlighted a personal favourite, the story of a black slave named “Black Dick” Deveaux, who lived on the Hunters Estate on Cat Island. Deveaux stood up to his slave master but was later hanged.

“For too long, the voices of people like him have been hidden, their stories untold, but today, we have the opportunity to ensure that his story and the stories of so many others are given respect they deserve,” he said. “This moment also brings to mind a broader issue of reparations for the Caribbean people.

“While we cannot undo the past, we can work toward acknowledging the harm done and seeking meaningful redress. A call for reparations isn’t simply about financial compensation. Let me be clear about that. It’s about recognising the enduring impact of centuries of exploitation and ensuring that the legacy of slavery is addressed with honesty and integrity.”

Copies of the documents are expected to be made available online soon and will also be used in the country’s education curriculum.

Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin thanked British High Commissioner Thomas Hartley for facilitating the handover. Ms Hanna-Martin said students will now have access to these records, allowing them to better understand their heritage for future generations.

In March 2014, The Bahamas Cabinet established the Bahamas National Reparations Committee, led by Alfred Sears and Philip Smith and later Professor Chris Curry, who served as chair from 2017 to 2018.

The “Report on Reparations for Transatlantic Chattel Slavery in the Americas and the Caribbean” calculated that the United Kingdom would likely owe £18.8tn for its slavery involvement in 14 countries.