Britain hands over 10k documents on Bahamas’ path to independence

By JADE RUSSELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
jrussell@tribunemedia.net
THE British government handed over 10,000 pages of historical documents chronicling this country’s path to independence to The Bahamas National Archives yesterday, a moment Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said reflected the broader need for reparations for Caribbean people.
Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis described the documents as the “repatriation” of Bahamian culture for future generations.
Baroness Jennifer Chapman of Darlington, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Latin America and the Caribbean, said that much of The Bahamas’ pre-independence history is preserved in the UK’s National Archives due to the United Kingdom’s colonial role. She said after the prime minister visited the UK’s archives last year, a selection of documents was digitised as part of The Bahamas’ 50th anniversary of independence celebrations.
During a ceremony at the Ministry of Education yesterday, Baroness Chapman presented five boxes containing over 60 documents, totalling more than 10,000 pages, to The Bahamas National Archives.
These records detail the country’s political journey to independence, including Prime Minister Sir Lynden Pindling’s lobbying efforts with the late Queen Elizabeth II and the Abaco Independence Movement. One of the boxes also contains handwritten notes by UK officials and ministers on drafts of The Bahamas’ Constitution.
Mr Davis described the handover as repatriating records integral to Bahamian culture. He highlighted a personal favourite, the story of a black slave named “Black Dick” Deveaux, who lived on the Hunters Estate on Cat Island. Deveaux stood up to his slave master but was later hanged.
“For too long, the voices of people like him have been hidden, their stories untold, but today, we have the opportunity to ensure that his story and the stories of so many others are given respect they deserve,” he said. “This moment also brings to mind a broader issue of reparations for the Caribbean people.
“While we cannot undo the past, we can work toward acknowledging the harm done and seeking meaningful redress. A call for reparations isn’t simply about financial compensation. Let me be clear about that. It’s about recognising the enduring impact of centuries of exploitation and ensuring that the legacy of slavery is addressed with honesty and integrity.”
Copies of the documents are expected to be made available online soon and will also be used in the country’s education curriculum.
Minister of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin thanked British High Commissioner Thomas Hartley for facilitating the handover. Ms Hanna-Martin said students will now have access to these records, allowing them to better understand their heritage for future generations.
In March 2014, The Bahamas Cabinet established the Bahamas National Reparations Committee, led by Alfred Sears and Philip Smith and later Professor Chris Curry, who served as chair from 2017 to 2018.
The “Report on Reparations for Transatlantic Chattel Slavery in the Americas and the Caribbean” calculated that the United Kingdom would likely owe £18.8tn for its slavery involvement in 14 countries.
Comments
hrysippus 1 day, 1 hour ago
What hugely complex subject in a country like The Bahamas where thousands of the citizens are descended from enslaved people being transported to South or North America but whose ship was intercepted by the British Royal Navy and the slaves freed and put ashore on New Providence; Adelade and t least one other settlement were founded for this resettlement. Then we have so many Bahamians of mixed races, slave and non slave, including at least one former prime minister. And lastly we have the Bahamian families descended from slave owners. Who will get the money. because ultimately it is all about the money?
hrysippus 23 hours, 54 minutes ago
I believe Gambier was the other settlement.
IslandWarrior 1 day ago
We must ensure that these documents, chronicling our nation’s path to independence, become a publicly accessible digital archive—not another collection stored away on the shelves of officials, destined to be forgotten or discarded over time. The preservation of our history cannot afford to fall victim to poor storage, neglect, or environmental degradation.
The return of these 10,000 pages from the British government marks a symbolic repatriation of Bahamian heritage, as described by Prime Minister Davis. These records, including handwritten notes from UK officials and pivotal moments like Sir Lynden Pindling’s efforts for independence and the Abaco Independence Movement, are integral to understanding who we are as a people. They offer an opportunity to restore the voices of those silenced by history, such as 'Black Dick' Deveaux, whose courage and sacrifice must now be honoured through proper historical preservation.
Let this handover not merely be a ceremonial moment but a commitment to safeguard our cultural legacy. The digitalization and public availability of these records will allow future generations to engage with our history firsthand, ensuring it remains alive and relevant. This initiative must reflect a broader commitment to acknowledge the legacies of colonialism and slavery with honesty and integrity. As Prime Minister Davis highlighted, reparations go beyond financial compensation—they encompass the recognition and preservation of our shared history.
We now have an obligation to ensure these records are not buried but made accessible to all Bahamians, integrated into our educational curriculum, and honoured as a living memory of our journey as a nation. Only through open access and careful stewardship will these documents serve their purpose, empowering the next generation to understand their heritage, learn from the past, and build a stronger, more informed future.
One 21 hours, 20 minutes ago
Thanks for allowing us to exploit ourselves. We removed British lords and installed local lords and warlords into the same system designed to govern an empire. The bureaucracy is overbearing and top-heavy, centralized in Nassau while the family islands languish. Things have regressed. In the 90s and early 2000's many family islands had at least a local nurse and clinic. And a bank. Now people are relying on gambling/number houses (unimaginable for a country that once lived according to Christian values) to do business (get and send cash). And now have to ask people for favors to get medication for them on a flight from Nassau.
We need to open our eyes to the disgrace. We are the richest country in the West Indies with a GDP per person over $30k USD but the average Bahamian isn't seeing this in their lifestyle. The money is concentrated among a few and most of that money isn't from anyone doing anything other than selling our country and environment out to foreigners. It's not like the concentrated money is because of someone's hard work or expertise making products for export.
One 20 hours, 28 minutes ago
The governing system we operate under depended on and was designed to manage slaves and an empire of conquered/colonized lands which sent most of its surplus production/wealth back to the capital. Greece, credited as the founders of democracy, considered public office as a public service and paid politicians and government workers nothing/very little. The Roman empire noticed the flaws in democracy and occasionally appointed dictators to tamp down the bureaucracy and corruption. Once they achieved their goals and things were functioning reasonably again they would reinstate the government.
We're using a system designed to concentrate power and exploit and saying we're trying to do good for free people. It's like taking a whip used to punish slaves and saying we don't whip people with this whip anymore, now we use this whip to heal people, empower and improve their lives.
hrysippus 19 hours, 37 minutes ago
Someone writes; "The governing system we operate under depended on and was designed to manage slaves and an empire of conquered/colonized lands ." Well, no, it was not. The British system of Parliamentary Democracy with a constitutional monarch is a system of government that evolved over hundreds of years and included devastating civil wars and several people's rebellions. The result wrested absolute power from a single hereditary monarch to a group of elected parliamentarians who controlled taxes and law making. Although deeply flawed it is a better system of government than most. We are fortunate not to live in North Korea, the PRC, or Russia.
TalRussell 15 hours, 24 minutes ago
Oh yes. -- Duh documents, must reveal -- ALL IT! -- Meetings were held in London with the "Militant" Abaco Independence Movement. --- A disbanded UBP, some of whom absorbed into the RedShirts'Movement. -- Having declared -- Their "Militant" path to fight against The Colony's Independence from England. -- Yes?
One 14 hours, 40 minutes ago
Are you proposing that a system the British Empire created has nothing to do with the management of its empire and would have existed even if the empire never did? The empire that included colonies and slaves.
I agree, there are worst systems and countries out there. So is that it, we're done for the rest of time? This system conceived by an empire over 400 years ago is the best and appropriate to be applied to non-empires and countries of any size and culture.
My primary points are: 1 - thank you British for giving us independence 2 - something is deeply wrong with the Bahamas and maybe the largest employer of Bahamians (the government) has something to do with it 3 - we should consider creating/modifying the system so that power is distributed and government support/connections are less essential for Bahamians to prosper.
We were on the colony bus driven by the British then we got independence, took the keys and a few Bahamians started driving the same bus. The bus is the same, just a different driver. We don't produce fuel, parts for the bus, tires etc.and have to get this stuff from non Bahamians. So we aren't really free, we're just driving. Maybe we should get off the bus so the people can be free (free to walk, run, bike etc.).
Maybe we should do more work and not squander this independence. Dont take the easy way out by sticking with the status quo. Begging for foreign investments, aid money, IMF loans. Meanwhile some people still haven't recovered from Dorian. Some people had to fight to the death in wars for their independence/freedom. We got it without that. All we have to do now is work and do something better for today than something created over 400 years ago.
hrysippus 14 hours, 25 minutes ago
Onely; Yes I am asserting that a that a system the British Empire created has nothing to do with the management of its empire . The system was developed between the battle of Lewis in the 14 century, if memory serves, and King Charles getting executed in 1665. The British empire came much much later. Also democracy should and must evolve, that is usually to the benefit of the citizens. I would like to see multiple voting systems. Every one gets a vote; college degree graduates get an extra one tenth of a vote, married people with two or less children get an extra one tenth vote, people creating employment of more than five people get an extra one tenth of a vote. Members of the B.C.C. get absolutely no extra votes. etc., etc., etc..
TalRussell 14 hours, 19 minutes ago
@ComradeOne, -- King Charles III, -- Owns the Titles to, -- Some 89.9% of The Colony's lands. -- Including, Freeport. -- Yes?
One 13 hours, 50 minutes ago
I don't know but I wouldn't be surprised if we are "independent" in a country where the former empire owns and controls most of the land, resources and economy.
hrysippus 9 hours, 17 minutes ago
TslRushell, you have misunderstood the meaning of Crown Land. The English monarch owns no land in this independent country. Unlike the English people who are all Subjects, in this country we are all citizens. Times have changed.
empathy 36 minutes ago
“One”…impressive👌🏽
I hope we have more like you (‘two’, ‘three’…’tens of thousands’❣️)
Please keep ‘posting’👍🏽
Sign in to comment
OpenID