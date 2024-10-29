LETTER How can we break cycle of poverty?

EDITOR, The Tribune.

THE troubling cycle of poverty in The Bahamas calls for more than momentary solutions, it demands a shift in mindset and structure. For generations, too many Bahamians have faced a system that appears to domesticate them into a life of limited opportunities, where poverty is not just a financial state but an inherited mindset. This domestication, while subtle, is reinforced by a lack of inclusive economic opportunities, which effectively stifles entrepreneurial spirit, erodes confidence, and traps potential in a cycle of dependency and resignation.

Breaking this cycle requires a bold and unified effort to create an “Opportunity and Ownership Economy” in the Bahamas. To reverse this cycle of learned helplessness, Bahamians need more than jobs; they need a stake in the economy and equal access to ownership. A thriving ownership economy would foster local businesses, incentivize Bahamian-led innovations, and allow individuals and families to build wealth that benefits entire communities, rather than perpetuating the disproportionate growth of outside interests.

Such an approach would require policies that focus on inclusive access to capital, fairer tax structures, and broader support for cottage, micro, small, and medium enterprises (CMSMEs). A modern Bahamian economy that prioritizes entrepreneurship and citizen ownership would catalyse job creation, narrow socioeconomic disparities, and elevate living standards across the nation. By fostering a business-friendly environment that empowers citizens to build and own enterprises, the Bahamas can establish a more effectual business ecosystem that embraces the 21st century.

Empowering Bahamians in this way is not just about economic statistics - it’s about restoring pride, resilience, and independence to the Bahamian people. It is time to work collectively to build an inclusive economy where every Bahamian has a chance to prosper.

Let me hasten to add, that I sincerely believe that the leadership of Michael C Pintard, MP for Marco City, Leader of the Free National Movement (FNM) presents the most promising path toward establishing an “Inclusive Opportunity & Ownership Economy” in the Bahamas. Pintard has already demonstrated this commitment through his actions, not just in Marco City but throughout Grand Bahama. His vision extends to embracing all Bahamians, both within the archipelago and across the diaspora, fostering a more dynamic and inclusive economic foundational framework that would benefit the entire nation.

C ALLEN JOHNSON

Freeport, Grand Bahama

October 28, 2024.