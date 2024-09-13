Interpol conference closes with recommendations on trafficking, organized crime

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

INTERPOL'S 26th Americas Regional Conference resulted in recommendations for strengthened efforts to tackle issues such as drug trafficking and organized crime.

The three-day conference at Atlantis closed on Friday with senior police officials from 35 countries.

“The meeting concluded with recommendations for strengthened activity to protect vulnerable communities from human trafficking, migrant smuggling and crimes against children,” read a statement on Interpol's website.

“Fight drug trafficking and organized crime, address the rise in all forms of environmental crime, such as illegal mining, fisheries, forestry, and wildlife crime. Tackle vehicle crime as it increasingly converges with other criminality including trafficking in all forms, money laundering, and corruption."

During the closing ceremony, Interpol Vice President for the Americas Valdecy Urquiza, who chaired the conference, underscored the significance of the discussions.

“We have been reminded of the challenges and opportunities that exists in one of the most dynamic and diverse regions in the world," he said.

"The Americas with its thriving economy and rich culture provides tremendous potentials and we must continue working together to enhance public security across our societies.”

“During this conference, we delve deeply into crucial issues such as enhancing operation activities in the Americas, leveraging global policing goals, and building a global data sharing architecture to improve our regional security.”

Mr Urquiza said the importance of the topic cannot be overstated, adding the challenges faced require a united and coordinated effort from law enforcement agencies.

He added: “We cannot afford to work in isolation as the threat we face does not respect borders, that demand a global response. One grounded in cooperation, collaboration, and innovation.”

National Security Minister Wayne Monroe said it was a pleasure to see the true nature of the camaraderie that “epitomizes” Interpol.

“It gave me as the minister of natural security for this country confidence that the Royal Bahamas Police Force truly has friends throughout the world to help in keeping this country safe. Interpol clearly has a unique place.”