Pintard ‘asked Minnis to be part of FNM’s future - but not as candidate’

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

MICHAEL Pintard said he has asked former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to contribute to the Free National Movement’s future — not as a candidate, but as an elder statesman guiding strategy and offering insight into government policy.

During a press conference yesterday, he confirmed The Tribune’s report last week that Dr Minnis will not be renominated in Killarney, the latest political setback for a man who, just five years ago, was prime minister and only the second FNM leader to take the party to government.

“I’ve asked him to provide additional information that many times only prime ministers know, that will allow us to defend our record as a party,” Mr Pintard said. “I’ve also indicated to him that there is a role for him to play once we have taken government by the grace of God.”

Mr Pintard said Dr Minnis told him he would consult his family on his next move, adding: “We have not heard back from him, except through emissaries, and the party must do what we must do.”

Despite the long-strained relationship between Dr Minnis and Mr Pintard, some in the FNM had hoped recently that the former would make a conciliatory gesture — such as endorsing the party’s current leadership — that might pave the way for his renomination. But as weeks passed, no such move came, leaving the FNM — now ramping up its general election preparations — pressed to make a decisive call.

Denying Dr Minnis a nomination has not gone over well with the Killarney Constituency Association, where key figures have publicly warned the decision could cost the party the seat. In comments published by The Tribune last week, chairwoman Elaine Gomez said most executives still support Dr Minnis and would continue to back him — even if he ran as an independent.

Mr Pintard said party leadership, including the chairman, secretary general, national campaign coordinator, and himself, met with the Killarney Constituency Association to discuss concerns about representation.

“We did not want to, in any way, make any determinations without hearing their voice. Their voice is important to us. They are a part of this family,” he said. “From the very first meeting that we held recently, we have clear indication that we will enjoy the support of the association executives, but even more importantly, we will enjoy the support of the people of Killarney.”

He said he also asked Dr Minnis to share his thoughts on who might be a suitable replacement for the seat.

Mr Pintard said Dr Minnis had not participated in recent party meetings or strategy sessions, and while he did not name him directly, he criticised members who do not align with the party’s leadership or message.

“Those persons who are not minded or are unable to consistently participate and make a contribution, or whose message, oftentimes we are unaware of what the nature of it, or it does not jive with what we are attempting to do, they put us in a very, very difficult position,” he said.

“When we call on every member of our team to have message discipline, when we call on every member of our team to be integrated in the meetings that we hold so that we can be on the same page as we present a vision for the future, those are not unrealistic.”

On the broader general election candidate selection process, Mr Pintard said the party had completed vetting in all but three constituencies, with more than 75 percent of applicants interviewed. He said the full slate should be finalised by the end of this week, with announcements expected in May.

He did not confirm The Tribune’s report that Long Island MP Adrian Gibson will not be re-nominated, saying only that decisions about a number of seats would be revealed later.

He also appeared to take a veiled swipe at former FNM MP Iram Lewis, who joined the Coalition of Independents last week, saying voters deserved honesty before elected officials switch political sides.

“At a minimum, they deserve a conversation about where you are leading them,” he said.

Dr Minnis did not return calls seeking comment up to press time.