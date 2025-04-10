US: Second rape case unreported

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune News Editor

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE did not publicly disclose two alleged rapes involving American tourists and jet ski operators in the past month — cases highlighted in a heightened advisory issued yesterday by the US Embassy in Nassau, which warns travellers of sexual assault risks tied to jet ski rentals in The Bahamas.

Last week, The Tribune reported that a Carnival Cruise Line passenger alleged a jet ski operator raped her near Junkanoo Beach. A man has since been charged with raping the 23-year-old woman.

On Tuesday, Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles defended the Royal Bahamas Police Force’s handling of the matter, saying officers do not “hold information back from the public”.

However, the US Embassy said yesterday that two rape incidents — not one — involving American citizens and jet ski operators occurred recently.

According to the advisory, both women were picked up by male jet ski operators from beaches on Nassau and Paradise Island, then taken to isolated islands near New Providence, where the assaults occurred.

Authorities have not released any details about the second alleged rape, and the time or location of that incident remains unclear.

“We make sure that everything that comes to our attention that is needed to be known to the public is known to the public,” Commissioner Knowles told reporters on Tuesday.

“I cannot say why it was not in the crime report, but what I can say to you is that the matter was not initially reported right after the incident occurred. We know that the victim had left the country, well had left this island and was at another cruise port in The Bahamas, and we were able to catch up with that person and take the report.”

The US alert also noted that since August 2024, four US citizens have been hospitalised following jet ski accidents, with two requiring emergency medical evacuation to the United States. Due to ongoing safety concerns, US government personnel are prohibited from renting jet skis on New Providence and Paradise Island.