Have visitors wear camera, say police

IN the wake of two reported rapes involving jet ski operators and a heightened warning from the US Embassy, police have proposed outfitting tourists with body-worn cameras as a safety measure — an idea some licensed operators support, though they say the real problem is a lack of enforcement against unlicensed vendors.

The US Embassy’s advisory warned travellers of sexual assault risks tied to jet ski rentals in The Bahamas, noting that both victims were picked up from beaches on Nassau and Paradise Island and then taken to remote islands near New Providence, where the assaults occurred.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe said that a police-led task force examining the jet ski industry has proposed attaching body-worn cameras to life vests rented with jet skis. He supports the idea and said it could improve safety while removing secrecy around incidents that typically occur away from public view.

“If you have live camera on it, then you’re never alone,” Mr Munroe said.

“The body-worn cameras permit you to communicate to a base, so if you get injured, you can call for help.”

He said authorities are also exploring centralising jet ski rentals in designated areas, citing a suggestion from the US Chargé d’Affaires about using beach stalls similar to those used by coconut vendors.

“Being a tourist destination that we are,” he said, “we have to make a step in safeguarding not only the industry but, more importantly, citizens from The Bahamas and other countries who come in.”

Licensed jet ski operators told The Tribune they do not object to the proposed camera policy but believe its effectiveness would be limited unless the government cracks down on rogue operators who target tourists without oversight.

Dennis Johnson, owner of Dennis Watersports, said unlicensed vendors are the real issue and should be removed from the beaches.

“Those who are not licensed, they need to tell them, look here, leave the area,” he said.

Pedro Bannister, CEO of Pedro’s Watersports, said licensed operators “wouldn’t have a problem” with body-worn cameras but questioned how the policy would apply to unregulated vendors operating outside authorised areas.

He said people working legitimately “ain’t gone never see nothing,” while the illegal operators will remain unchecked.

Mr Bannister, who has operated his business for over 30 years, said he already imposes strict rules on his six employees, including warnings not to ride with intoxicated female tourists or leave his line of sight.

“You can’t go no funny place with my tourist,” he said, adding that Defence Force officers on jet skis could help patrol popular areas.

Mr Johnson also called for more robust police presence at beaches to deter bad actors in the industry.

Another veteran operator, speaking publicly, but asking not to be named in this article, criticised government’s approach to regulation, saying unlicensed vendors are frequently allowed to roam beaches on weekends without police interference. He claimed some of them lure female tourists with free rides and then take them to offshore cays with predatory intentions.