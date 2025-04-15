PM: US drug probe may be entrapment

By JADE RUSSELL

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said yesterday a major US drug trafficking case involving Bahamian law enforcement officers appears, on the surface, to involve entrapment.

Mr Davis suggested the officers named in the indictment may have been deliberately lured or manipulated into participating in the scheme.

Speaking to reporters, he confirmed that the government has not received a response to a diplomatic note sent last year seeking further details about an unnamed Bahamian politician alluded to in the indictment.

When asked if the lack of a reply from US officials was a concern, he said: “That whole operation is concerning to me, because on the face of it, it appeared to be, it appeared to be an entrapment of officers, and that is concerning.”

The indictment, issued by the US Southern District of New York, alleges that the unnamed politician was expected to authorise Bahamian law enforcement to facilitate a $2m cocaine trafficking operation into the United States.

It names several individuals, including ten Bahamians, accused of either abusing their positions or providing logistical and professional services — such as charter operations — to aid the drug scheme.

Among those named are Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis and former Royal Bahamas Defence Force Chief Petty Officer Darren Roker, who were both arrested in the United States late last year.

Recent court updates suggest the parties are considering a plea deal.

The US indictment alleged that Bahamian law enforcement officials provided protection to traffickers, accepted bribes, and offered to move cocaine shipments through Lynden Pindling International Airport. In one case, two officers allegedly accepted a $10,000 down payment to facilitate a 600kg cocaine shipment. Prosecutors claim officials also discussed using government or military aircraft to transport cash from Florida in exchange for a commission.