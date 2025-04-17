Cooper warns illegal jet ski operators, don’t ‘bite the hand that feeds you’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
DEPUTY Prime Minister Chester Cooper yesterday warned rogue jet ski operators that engaging in illicit activities threatens public safety and undermines the country’s tourism industry.
“We are clearly concerned about the perception that these entrepreneurs are providing an unsafe experience for our guests,” Mr Cooper said. “We must correct that perception. Visitors should feel safe enjoying the waters of The Bahamas without fearing harm.”
His comments followed a recent US Embassy advisory highlighting sexual assault risks associated with jet ski rentals. Among incidents mentioned was the alleged rape of a 23-year-old American woman near Junkanoo Beach. A man has since been charged in that case.
Mr Cooper urged operators to self-regulate, cautioning that those involved in criminal activities are “biting the hand that feeds them.”
“We want to signal to the world that legitimate, licenced jet ski operators stand hand-in-hand with the task force aiming to ensure a safe and profitable sector,” he said.
The Ministry of Tourism supports a task force led by the Ministry of Transport, working alongside the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Defence Force, Port Department, and Ministry of National Security to address the issue.
National Security Minister Wayne Munroe has defended a proposal for body-worn cameras for tourists and operators, saying it would improve safety and transparency.
“You only have to worry about a camera if you want to do things in secret,” Mr Munroe said. “Operators not intent on harming tourists should have no issue wearing them.”
The Ministry of Energy and Transport added that many recent incidents involved unlicensed operators. Authorities urged the public to verify operators, who can legally operate only at designated beaches, including Paradise Island, Goodman’s Bay, Long Wharf Beach, and areas behind Baha Mar and Sandals, where Port officers confirm operator credentials.
Sickened 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
This is what happens when gang members own and operate the jet ski rental businesses. You can tell the operators are scum by the way they tow their jet skis and by how they maintain the jet skis. These fellas are like rats scurrying around our beaches looking for a piece.
ExposedU2C 2 hours, 49 minutes ago
And in response the Bahamian people say to the very corrupt Chester the Jester:
“We are clearly concerned about the fact that this most corrupt Davis and Cooper led PLP government are providing an unsafe experience for our guests by allowing violent thugs and sexual predators with known criminal records to be engaged in personal entrepreneurial or other business endeavours involving tourists."
And hotels and other tourist properties and businesses that do not have adequate and properly enforced policies and procedures to prevent violent thugs and sexual predators with known criminal records from being engaged in personal or business activities involving tourists should be held liable for gross negligence with appropriately high (very high!) civil damages arising the resulting harm caused to a tourist (guest).
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
The ski operators are not all bad a few are giving them bad names it is true it is a means for their living guard it well
TalRussell 1 hour, 40 minutes ago
Shouldn't the Exumaians' House-seated MP and Deputy Premiership "Coop," not be Exuma Islands, Cays, Towns and Settlements proactively hopping in search of a Gourmet Sandwiches' Makin' Lady to be catering Exuma's Finest Sandwiches; -- should Exuma, again be picked to have another bite at hostin' a Rebooted 242* Fyre Festival's inaugural 2025 weekends events. -- I'm not just up-posting any sometin' without some material truth. -- Yes?
bogart 59 minutes ago
Given all the hundreds of islands, cays and all the waters, beaches and coastal areas that people frequent often that are a part of life, ----- does the Commonwealth of the Bahamas Royal Defence Force ----- or the Bahamas Royal Police Force own 1 jet ski to patrol the waters or beach areas ?
After the US President informed the Bahamian Prime Minister Dr. Minnis in 2018 ----- 8 years ago, of the dangers of the illegal jet ski incidents and harm to people, did the respective Bahamian departments acquired 1 jet ski for patrol ?
Observer 55 minutes ago
Is there proof that 'rape' was committed?
