Cooper warns illegal jet ski operators, don’t ‘bite the hand that feeds you’

DEPUTY Prime Minister Chester Cooper yesterday warned rogue jet ski operators that engaging in illicit activities threatens public safety and undermines the country’s tourism industry.

“We are clearly concerned about the perception that these entrepreneurs are providing an unsafe experience for our guests,” Mr Cooper said. “We must correct that perception. Visitors should feel safe enjoying the waters of The Bahamas without fearing harm.”

His comments followed a recent US Embassy advisory highlighting sexual assault risks associated with jet ski rentals. Among incidents mentioned was the alleged rape of a 23-year-old American woman near Junkanoo Beach. A man has since been charged in that case.

Mr Cooper urged operators to self-regulate, cautioning that those involved in criminal activities are “biting the hand that feeds them.”

“We want to signal to the world that legitimate, licenced jet ski operators stand hand-in-hand with the task force aiming to ensure a safe and profitable sector,” he said.

The Ministry of Tourism supports a task force led by the Ministry of Transport, working alongside the Royal Bahamas Police Force, Defence Force, Port Department, and Ministry of National Security to address the issue.

National Security Minister Wayne Munroe has defended a proposal for body-worn cameras for tourists and operators, saying it would improve safety and transparency.

“You only have to worry about a camera if you want to do things in secret,” Mr Munroe said. “Operators not intent on harming tourists should have no issue wearing them.”

The Ministry of Energy and Transport added that many recent incidents involved unlicensed operators. Authorities urged the public to verify operators, who can legally operate only at designated beaches, including Paradise Island, Goodman’s Bay, Long Wharf Beach, and areas behind Baha Mar and Sandals, where Port officers confirm operator credentials.