Cubans’ take-home pay ‘less than 16%’

CUBAN medical professionals in The Bahamas may have received as little as eight to 16 percent of what the government paid for their services, according to purported contracts and agreements published by a US-based human rights group — reviving scrutiny of an arrangement Bahamian officials had recently defended.

The documents, leaked by the Free Society Project (Cuba Archive), suggest that while The Bahamas agreed in 2023 to pay thousands of dollars per month for each Cuban health worker, the professionals received monthly stipends ranging from $990 to $1,200. The rest — between 84 and 92 percent — appears to have gone to Comercializadora de Servicios Médicos Cubanos, SA (CSMC), the Cuban state agency that manages overseas deployments.

Health Minister Dr Michael Darville questioned the authenticity of parts of the documents yesterday, saying the figures appear skewed to suggest workers receive only a small fraction of what is paid. He said he plans to compare the leaked documents with the agreements he signed to determine their accuracy.

Cuba Archive described the arrangement as “a heavily controlled system” that strips Cuban workers of their rights — a view that has led the US to threaten travel restrictions against foreign officials complicit in such programmes.

The US State Department has used Cuba Archive’s research in past assessments of the medical programme’s labour conditions, according to the New York Times. Maria Werlau, executive director of Cuba Archive, was named a 2024 Trafficking in Persons Report Hero by the State Department for her work exposing human rights abuses in Cuba’s overseas medical brigades.

US Embassy Charge D’Affaires Kimberly Furnish said yesterday: “Our goal is to work with governments to promptly end the coercive and exploitative conditions Cuba subjects its workers to and the conditions of forced labour in many of Cuba’s medical missions. If we see real movement and progress at ending abuses, we will delay visa restrictions, but absent a real effort to change, we will impose them.”

Under International Labour Organization (ILO) standards, workers must be paid directly and fully control their wages. The Cuba Archive report argues that The Bahamas’ contracts with Cuban professionals violate these principles, pointing to clauses that limit freedom of movement, restrict employment options, and force financial deductions under threat of repatriation.

The agreements prohibit workers from negotiating directly with the Bahamian government or accepting other employment. They are not hired directly by the Public Hospitals Authority or the Ministry of Health. Instead, The Bahamas pays CSMC, which then allocates a stipend to the workers for food and personal expenses.

One leaked document is a contract purportedly signed in Havana in 2023 between CSMC and The Bahamas’ Ministry of Health and Wellness, represented by Dr Dar- ville. The agreement was also purportedly signed by CSMC First Vice President Beatriz Aroha Fraga and Business Vice President Dr Victor Ernesto Felipe Tamayo. It establishes the framework for deploying Cuban professionals in epidemiology, data management, and computer support to The Bahamas.

A detailed annex lists the monthly fees The Bahamas pays per professional: $12,000 for each medical advisor, $5,000 for a computer science engineer, and $5,000 for a health information specialist. However, the workers receive monthly allowances of only $1,200 or $990, depending on their role. Overtime is permitted but split equally between the worker and CSMC.

The second document is the individual contract Cuban professionals must sign with CSMC. It requires workers to remit half of their overtime pay to the agency, forbids them from taking on other work, and outlines strict rules around conduct and discipline. These include restrictions on marriage without prior approval, requirements to reimburse expenses if they abandon their mission, and a two-year post-employment confidentiality clause. Relatives or friends of Cuban medical professionals are not permitted to stay in the residence provided to the worker. Workers must also return to Cuba if they violate the terms of the agreement.

Dr Darville defended the medical missions programme as transparent and rejected the idea that Cuban professionals are being exploited. He said The Bahamas currently employs three Cuban nurses and three doctors –– two of whom are ophthalmologists and one an optometrist. Other professionals include X-ray technicians, physiotherapists, and biomedical specialists. He said the country’s only aim is to maintain and support the national healthcare system.

He also said discussions between the Bahamian and US governments on the matter are ongoing and being led by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis previously acknowledged that part of Cuban workers’ salaries goes to a Cuban agency. While defending the practice as part of a longstanding cooperation model, he said the government would review the arrangement to ensure it aligns with international labour standards.

He likened the arrangement to The Bahamas’ contract work system from the mid-20th century.

“We would have to review what that meant today,” he said in March.

Last month, Ms Furnish said the inquiry into Cuba’s medical programme was part of a global review and not specific to The Bahamas.

Yesterday, she said while the United States has no objection to countries hiring Cuban medical professionals if workers are treated fairly and paid directly, “for many recipient countries, there are strong indicators of forced labour and other coercive elements in the programme.”

“We’re pleased that our action has prompted meaningful discussion of this exploitative labour export programme,” she said. “There are plenty of ethical ways to recruit medical workers, including Cuban medical professionals, to countries facing shortages.”

She said alternative options exist for countries like The Bahamas: one example is Prodie Santé, an international organisation that recruits independent Cuban health professionals and offers what US officials call a more ethical, transparent, and cost-effective model.

“Corrective action to stamp out forced labour is precisely what our visa restriction policy is meant to bring about,” she said. “We will not stop raising these issues until the Cuban regime curtails the forced labour of its own citizens in its labour export programme.”