Munroe hits out at ‘petty and bitter’ Dames after comments on ambulances

NATIONAL Security Minister Wayne Munroe has hit back at his predecessor Marvin Dames over criticisms of the government’s decision to deploy police officers as temporary ambulance drivers on the Family Islands, branding his remarks “petty, bitter, and dripping with resentment”.
In a strongly worded statement, Mr Munroe defended the measure, arguing that police officers are already trained first responders capable of acting under pressure and that the move was both logical and necessary.
He said the deployment is a short-term solution while a new group of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) completes training through the Public Hospitals Authority (PHA) Academy.
Backing the policy, Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles said last week that many of the reserve officers already reside on the islands they will serve and are ready to respond when lives are at stake.
Mr Dames, who served as Minister of National Security under the Minnis administration, had criticised the plan as “short-sighted”, raising concerns about its sustainability and suggesting it could further strain police resources in under-staffed areas.
But Mr Munroe dismissed the criticism, accusing Mr Dames of harbouring personal resentment over not being appointed Commissioner of Police.
“Marvin Dames should stop speaking like a man who was wrongfully denied a throne,” he said. “He was never Commissioner of Police, and the more he talks, the more obvious it becomes why.”
“His latest attack on the current commissioner’s decision to use police officers in the Family Islands to operate ambulances isn’t just uninformed — it’s petty, bitter, and dripping with resentment.”
Mr Munroe said if Mr Dames “had an ounce of respect” for the Office of the Commissioner, he would have called Commissioner Knowles to learn that the opposition had already been briefed on the policy.
He further accused the former minister of putting personal grievances ahead of national safety and labelled his approach “vindictive” and “self-absorbed” — qualities he said explain why Mr Dames was never promoted to the role he allegedly coveted.
Mr Munroe also criticised Mr Dames and the Minnis administration for neglecting Family Islands’ healthcare needs during their tenure, including the shortage of ambulances, EMTs, and police recruits. He claimed that under Mr Dames, Royal Bahamas Police Force recruitment suffered, leaving critical gaps in manpower.
By contrast, he praised the Davis administration’s response, saying it prioritised public safety from the outset by increasing police recruitment, acquiring ambulances, and investing in EMT training.
“So when Mr Dames attacks a policy that puts ambulances on the road and officers in a position to save lives, what exactly is he criticising?” Mr Munroe asked. “That the commissioner is doing the job? That police officers are stepping up where the FNM stepped away? It’s almost laughable.”
“That Mr Dames cannot grasp this speaks volumes,” he added. “His failure to understand the basic duty of police to protect life isn’t just disappointing — it is disqualifying. It confirms, beyond question, that the decision not to elevate him to Commissioner wasn’t political. It was practical. It was necessary. He should stop looking backward. The rest of us are too busy trying to save lives.”
Mr Dames maintained that the initiative could compromise essential law enforcement duties on already strained islands, especially during emergencies like shootings or traffic accidents where police are often required to secure scenes.
PHA managing director Aubynette Rolle also supported the move, noting last week that officers are well suited for ambulance driving due to their defensive and offensive driving training.
Under the plan, trained officers will handle ambulance transport, allowing medical personnel to focus on patient care. Dr Rolle said the next phase, starting April 22, will involve certifying a new batch of EMTs.
The first group of officers includes Eleuthera, Andros, Cat Island, and Abaco personnel. Officials hope to expand the training to other islands, including New Providence, as more ambulances are deployed.
