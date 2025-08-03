Former Tribune journalist Nicki Kelly dies

FORMER Tribune journalist Nicki Kelly has died at her home in New Providence.

The 93-year-old worked for The Tribune for many years before later becoming a columnist with The Punch until its closure.

Known for being small in size but a giant in the media world, her determination in her journalism saw her clash with leading figures from all political sides.

She also encouraged journalists to be more aggressive in their reporting. At a symposium in 2002, she reprimanded others in her field, saying: "They do not keep themselves informed. They do not read and they do not know what is happening in the wider world and I think this is a serious problem."

She has been described as a "doyenne of journalism" while veteran journalist Oswald Brown described her as one of his "journalistic mentors" at The Tribune along with Sir Arthur Foulkes.

In a letter to Mr Brown in 2021, she wrote that "you, Arthur and I share a special bond in that we are the only journalists left from those early years when the country was undergoing historic changes. They were exciting times, and we felt we were helping to record that history."

She added: "I often tell people that the politicians of yesteryear, whatever their personal failings, were far more knowledgeable and prepared to challenge the status quo that today's lot."

When being photographed for the Bahamian Project by Duke Wells, she reminisced about her involvement with the refurbishment of the Villa Doyle, now the National Art Gallery of The Bahamas.

She told the project of how from the beginning she had been helping to personally scrub away the filth at the villa, which she told the project was "just awful", but that they had a great time bringing the old building to life.

The project organisers noted that she was adamant she would not smile for her portrait, saying: "Her look was her look and it worked."