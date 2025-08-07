PM: Give evidence if any of 15,000 deceased removed from voter register was in error

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunmedia.net





PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis yesterday said the Free National Movement (FNM) should present evidence if it believes any names were wrongly removed from the voter register, as the party continues to demand the publication of the 15,000 names of deceased voters taken off the roll.

Speaking in the House of Assembly yesterday, Mr Davis said Parliamentary Commissioner Harrison Thompson indicated that approximately 15,000 names were removed from the register because those individuals were confirmed to be deceased.

According to Mr Davis, Mr Thompson noted that from 2017 to date, about 15,000 people have been removed. He added that even before 2017, there were names on the register of persons who had died but had not been removed.

He stressed that the responsibility to maintain the register lies with the Parliamentary Commission, not with any minister, Cabinet member, or political figure. The removal of deceased, disqualified, or ineligible persons is not a discretionary act, he said, but one mandated by law. The commissioner has the authority to investigate, verify, and remove names when necessary.

Mr Davis said the removal of deceased persons or those no longer eligible to vote is part of maintaining a credible electoral register and should not be seen as controversial. He added that following the law is essential to ensure clean elections.

He noted that he received a letter from the FNM concerning the 15,000 names removed. FNM leader Michael Pintard said the letter requested the full list of those removed, their registration details, and for the list to be made public.

However, Mr Davis said if the FNM believed someone was wrongly removed, it should present evidence so the matter could be reviewed.

“It is not responsible to suggest wrongdoing without evidence, because if you have the evidence, the law provides that the Parliamentary Commissioner — he is human, right? And like anyone else, we’re prone to make an error.

“All the information that he has might not be full or may not be accurate. And if you have information that is more accurate than his, you present that to him instead of suggesting that there’s some wrongdoing.”

Mr Pintard rejected the claim that the FNM was accusing anyone of wrongdoing. He said the public has a right to know who has been removed and under what criteria.

Mr Davis said the FNM should have directed its request to the Parliamentary Commission, as that office holds the relevant information.

He added that under the Parliamentary Elections Act, there are procedures in place for voters to protest their removal from the register. They may file an objection and have the matter reviewed by the relevant authorities.

“If they disagree with the Parliamentary Commissioner, after they make their case, they have a right of appeal to the courts,” Mr Davis said. “The Parliamentary Commissioner is duty bound to investigate and respond accordingly. No Bahamian is left without recourse.”