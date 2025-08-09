Two dead and five hurt in mass shooting

Two young men are dead and five more in hospital after a mass shooting in the Robinson Road and Market Street area this afternoon.

The victims were shot shortly after 2pm as they were next to a car in the area - with gunmen pulling up in a Nissan vehicle, exiting the car and opening fire.

Two men who died at the scene are aged 18 and 20, while the other five, aged from 16 to 22, were taken to hospital with gunshot injuries. Police said their condition is unknown.

Police said that as the gunmen opened fire, several of the victims fled - although one person in the vehicle succumbed to his injuries.

The second fatality was one of those who ran away, but he collapsed and died from his injuries in the street.

Crowds gathered at the scene crying and in distress. One woman thought to be the mother of one of the victims fainted and collapsed.

One of the men who died at the scene had an electronic ankle monitor, along with one of the men taken to hospital.

Police appealed for members of the public able to assist with the investigation to contact 502-9991 or 919.

Officers pledged to step up police presence in the area, saying "we have our boots on the ground".