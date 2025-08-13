After missed deadlines, no new date for Abaco shelter’s readiness

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net





STATE Minister for Disaster Risk Leon Lundy was mum on a definitive timeline for the completion of the long-awaited Abaco Shelter and Community Centre, which missed its deadline again in July.

“We’re doing very well right now, and we should be ready to open up in short order,” Mr Lundy told reporters yesterday. When pressed for a specific timeframe, he said the shelter would open in “a few weeks”.

The shelter, designed as the first purpose-built storm facility in Abaco, has repeatedly missed its completion targets. It was originally expected to be finished late last year, then by July 1 this year.

With the hurricane season now underway, he added that officials are closely monitoring Tropical Storm Erin.

Although the storm’s current track does not suggest a direct hit, they remain vigilant in case it changes course.

Even without a direct impact, Erin’s outer bands are expected to affect the eastern Bahamas, requiring preparedness.

The shelter project has faced several setbacks. Last September, trusses collapsed on the shelter as Abaco marked the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Dorian. Photos of the collapse went viral.

In July, a vandalism incident at the site caused concern about further delays. However, officials from the Disaster Recovery and Mitigation Agency (DRMA) said the damage was minimal and would not significantly affect construction.

Mr Lundy confirmed the vandalism did not cause a major setback. Someone had gained entry through a rear door, spray-painted walls and doors, and scattered insulation materials on the floor. Although the insulation was set on fire, it did not ignite due to its fire-retardant properties. Officials will disclose the cost of the damages at a later date.

The $4.5m project is partly funded by international partners, including a $1m donation from the Indian government. The shelter is built to withstand Category 5 storms and accommodate hundreds of residents during emergencies. It is the first of several planned facilities aimed at addressing shelter gaps in Abaco.

In December 2020, the Minnis administration held a groundbreaking ceremony for the shelter and community centre, stating it would accommodate 800 people during a hurricane. Completion was initially targeted for May 2021, before the next hurricane season, at an estimated cost of $1.8m. That deadline was missed, and the Minnis administration was later voted out of office.

Several Abaco residents told The Tribune they remain sceptical about when the shelter will open. Many emphasised the urgent need for the facility to protect residents, especially following the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian in 2019.