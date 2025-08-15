Govt to ask retired teachers to fill gaps after Cuba pause

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net





SCHOOLS are facing a shortfall in the number of teachers - and plan to turn to retired teachers to fill the gap after pausing recruitment of staff from Cuba.

Education Director Dominique McCartney-Russell told The Tribune there will still be a shortfall of 30 to 35 teachers.

She said the Ministry of Education recently held a job fair, saying they were looking to fill 55 vacancies - but that up to 35 vacancies may still be open after interviews. She estimated there are nearly 90 retired teachers who can be used.

Specific needs include eight language arts teachers, seven technical studies teachers, seven performing arts teachers, six early childhood teachers, three physical education teachers, and six health and family life teachers.

The ministry had to paused its plan to recruit more than 70 teachers from Cuba, redirecting efforts toward hiring educators from the US, Canada, and local retired professionals.

The move came after it was announced in June by Health and Wellness Minister Dr Michael Darville that the government was suspending recruitment agreements with Cuba pending discussions with US officials.

Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) president Belinda Wilson previously said trips to recruit Cuban teachers were cancelled in April and May, yet the Ministry of Education failed to inform or consult the union.

At last count, 130 Cuban teachers are employed in The Bahamas. Mrs Wilson said many are expected to return to Cuba this week for the summer break, and it is unclear whether they will come back.

She said officials must determine the teachers’ status and how to fill any gaps, as the future of the 20-year-old Cuban teacher recruitment programme is uncertain.

Mrs McCartney-Russell added that contractors have assured the ministry that school repairs will finish on schedule.