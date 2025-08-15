Laroda rejects criticism over violence shelters

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net





SOCIAL Services Minister Myles LaRoda hit back at opposition criticism over his ministry’s domestic violence shelter project, denying claims the shelters are a secretive initiative plagued by delays and are possibly “non-existent”.

His comments came in response to FNM Senator Maxine Seymour, who accused Mr LaRoda of being “evasive” and “indirect” about the status of the shelters. She told The Tribune yesterday that she doubts any are operational.

“It’s quite easy for her to say,” Mr Laroda said in response yesterday. “The one good thing about the truth is the truth comes out.”

The project has faced shifting deadlines and vague updates.

In June 2024, Mr Laroda said a building would be purchased by the end of the budget year. But, four months later, officials were still finalising the transfer of funds. The purchase was completed a month after that, but no opening date has been set.

Women’s advocacy groups, activists, and Mrs Seymour have repeatedly criticised the government for the delays.

Mrs Seymour said shelters should not be “top secret” to the point that key details are withheld or that she, as a sitting senator, cannot access them.

“I have to doubt and ask for proof, because this particular administration has a consistent record of saying one thing and doing another,” she told The Tribune yesterday. “I would like to see the shelter because I don’t believe that it exists.”

Mr LaRoda said he has no objection to Mrs Seymour personally viewing the facilities but stressed the locations cannot be made public for the victims’ safety.

The Davis administration allocated $500,000 for a shelter as part of its commitment to tackling domestic abuse.

While it was initially understood that a single central facility would be created, Mr LaRoda claimed two shelters are now in development.

“Social Services will have two buildings, one which was purchased that is under renovation,” he said. “The other one is a leased facility, where the renovation has finished and we are sourcing furniture.”

Currently, domestic violence victims can be temporarily housed at a Royal Bahamas Police Force facility in Chippingham, used as a transitional space until they are transferred to Social Services.