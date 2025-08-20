Strachan: UB accreditation pursuit ‘most colonial thing’

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
PROFESSOR Ian Strachan, the former executive vice president (EVP) of the University of The Bahamas (UB), launched a sharp critique of the institution’s pursuit of international accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC), branding it “the most colonial thing” UB could have done during The Bahamas’ 50th anniversary of independence.
Dr Strachan, once shortlisted to lead UB before the board chose American academic Dr Erik Rolland in 2022, said the decision to chase foreign accreditation reflects the same anxieties that have repeatedly placed non-Bahamians at the head of the institution. His comments marked the first time he has directly hinted publicly at how he feels about that leadership trend.
At the time of the 2022 search, the Union of Tertiary Educators of The Bahamas (UTEB) strongly backed him as the most qualified candidate, calling his career “the epitome of what we as academics aspire towards” and criticising the board’s decision to appoint a foreigner as “a slap in the face.”
“What is it about education that there is this anxiety and the self-doubt around it?” Dr Strachan asked this week, contrasting the hesitation to appoint Bahamians as UB presidents with their elevation to top national posts such as Chief Justice, Chief Medical Officer, Commodore, and Police Commissioner.
Dr Strachan also criticised the immediate fallout of the accreditation drive, saying long-serving faculty were suddenly disqualified from teaching courses they had delivered for decades.
“While I acknowledge that some persons may have been allowed to teach courses they were not equipped to teach over the years, the current events epitomise our ‘force ripe’, half-baked approach to SACS accreditation,” he said.
He likened the process to “a doctor saying a person has less than perfect eyesight and that person concluding they should poke out their eyes as opposed to putting on glasses”.
“It shows that many who are in charge don’t understand how discipline-specific expertise works. They are following the letter of the law rather than the spirit of it. They are being simplistic, not understanding that intellectual excellence, talent and high-level skills can be acquired and passed on to students by people who developed those skills through multiple pathways.”
The University of The Bahamas, formally established in 2016 out of the former College of The Bahamas, has been engaged in years of preparation for both national and international accreditation. It has submitted applications to The Bahamas’ National Accreditation and Equivalency Council (NAECOB) and to SACSCOC, a leading US-based accrediting agency. Accreditation is intended to ensure academic quality and institutional accountability, while ensuring that UB degrees are recognised internationally.
Dr Strachan, however, dismissed the effort as a vanity project driven by “self-doubt, impostor syndrome, and inferiority complexes” among Bahamian decision-makers.
He argued that after five decades as a sovereign country with its own public university, Bahamians should not be looking abroad for validation. Instead, UB should be focused on building academic programmes and institutional structures that address Bahamian needs.
“Continuous improvement,” he said, “must come from the inside, from the ground up. You cannot microwave it. You cannot cut and paste it. You cannot rent it from abroad”.
Dr Strachan said the pursuit of accreditation is being rushed to satisfy political timetables rather than academic realities, leaving administrators focused on “the letter of the law rather than the spirit of it”.
Reflecting on the symbolism, he said the decision squandered an opportunity for UB to demonstrate true educational independence during the golden jubilee year.
He added that while he raised objections internally during his time in administration, he felt compelled to speak more openly now that he had returned to his role as professor.
“Obviously, sitting in administration was not ideal,” he said. “I expressed my reservations, I expressed my objections, but my position was not the prevailing position, but now that I’m just a professor again, I’m a citizen and a graduate, I feel like now is the time to share my piece.”
Not long after Dr Strachan’s post circulated online, UB issued a detailed statement defending the accreditation process.
The university said that since its establishment in 2016, both the administration and the Union of Tertiary Educators of The Bahamas (UTEB) have consistently supported national and international accreditation. Accreditation, it said, ensures UB degrees are recognised globally, creating opportunities for student and faculty exchanges, international athletic and research collaborations, and broader graduate prospects.
“The administration will continue its collaborative work with UTEB and all stakeholders to achieve this critical goal,” UB said. “We honour the dedication and sacrifices of those who laid the foundation upon which we now build, and we look forward to the successful outcomes of these accreditation efforts, as UB continues to move from strength to strength.”
The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) is a leading US based accrediting agency that evaluates whether universities meet high standards for academic quality and institutional stability. Securing accreditation is a lengthy process that involves detailed self-assessments, peer reviews, and proof that an institution has strong governance, qualified faculty, sound finances, and effective systems to measure student success. For universities, the designation signals that their degrees are recognised internationally, making it easier for students to transfer credits, pursue graduate study abroad, and take advantage of research and exchange opportunities.
Socrates 8 hours, 41 minutes ago
i'm not sure a UB degree would be worth the paper its written on outside the country without some kind of internationally recognized accreditation. how is this any different from ISO standards for business? Strachan shouldn't let nationalist views cloud good judgement.
CommonSense 8 hours, 33 minutes ago
Agreed - his view is very myopic.
moncurcool 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
So why are foreign degrees that are accredited in their countries and not our worth something in our country?
Why can we not have our own accreditation standards and have the world accept it just like we accept theirs?
Clearly we not independent, just a dependent on others nation,.
Dawes 8 hours, 1 minute ago
Looks like the Board made a good decision
ohdrap4 5 hours, 44 minutes ago
When students decide to pursue for the studies or to transfer credits to universities abroad their classes are not accepted and they have to spend double the money to get a degree. This smells like the bgcse, the rest of the world don't know what the D average means and in no way improves the reputation of the country.
ohdrap4 5 hours, 38 minutes ago
Well this discussion has to take place. To the chagrin of math and English trained teachers, any moving creature is allowed to teach these subjects and the national outcomes is what it is.
bahamianson 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
Apples and oranges. The university has to compete with other universities all around the world. Hence, you have to do what you have to do , or do not compete. You put your students at a disadvantage when you do not meet world standards. Black Bahamians picked the former and present UB president. Mr . Smith was black, if my memory serves me. All candidates should qualify themselves for any position they seek .
bahamianson 4 hours, 11 minutes ago
Where did Dr. Strachan get his PHD degree? Did he get it from an African country that does not cow toe to Da white Man. Give me a break. He has been sipping the Democratic Tea with his brother, Dwight Strachan whom clearly hates The Republican Party. So much for being non biased on 96.9FM. You would think that he would share views equally. He doesn’t , it is his political view or nothing. Sounds like he and Dr . Strachan share the same views. Keep ya views private when dealing with half the listeners /class whom share different views than you do.
