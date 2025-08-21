Family criticises care given at PMH after elderly mother dies

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE family of an elderly woman who died in Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) after a month-long stay is criticising the care she received at the hospital and demanding answers on her death.

Relatives of 84-year-old Mable Bain, of Bowen Sound, Andros spoke to The Tribune yesterday, questioning how a relatively healthy woman ended up dead.

Photos and videos shared with The Tribune showed a deep bed sore on her lower body, a mouldy tiled ceiling and and audio recording of Mrs Bain allegedly screaming - conditions her family believes contributed to her demise.

“This was her first time inside the hospital in her entire life,” a close relative said. “I feel like they gone about her whole case the wrong way.”

According to relatives, Mrs Bain, who suffered from Alzheimers, was admitted to PMH on June 24th with a fractured hip and broken femoral neck after a fall.

She underwent minor surgery the day after admission, during which doctors drilled a titanium steal into her leg.

The family said weights were attached to hold the bone in place while awaiting the next surgery, which they claimed never happened.

Her son, Leroy Bain, told The Tribune doctors later informed them there were delays due to limited operating times and equipment.

“They said if anything becomes available, she is on the list to operate,” Mr Bain said

Medical scans needed for surgery were also delayed for weeks and the results were never shared, they added.

While waiting for surgery, Mrs Bain suffered significant blood loss and required three blood transfusions.

Later, the family was told she tested positive for syphilis.

“She ain’t had no man or nothing,” said Mr Bain, noting their father died from 1979. Medical experts told The Tribune that syphyllis transmission through hospital procedures are “virtually impossible” due to strict blood screening protocols and sterilisation.

As her stay dragged on, relatives said her condition worsened. She developed pneumonia, a severe cough and bed sores that escalated into a stage three ulcer and had to be placed on oxygen.

“Because of the steel in her leg it was difficult to move her but every time I went there I would reposition her so she could be as comfortable as possible,” he said.

He claimed she also contracted a urinary tract infection from a catheter, which led to blood in her urine. Experts say bed sores and urinary tract infections are not uncommon in elderly patients and can occur even if proper prevention measures are not followed. However, Mr Bain insisted that PMH is to blame, claiming his mother was not properly cared for and left in conditions unfit for patients, including a mouldy ceiling and dusty vents.

He said despite being on antibiotics, her health continued to decline.

On August 2, Mr Bain said he found his unresponsive mother during a morning visit. She, he said, was “looking into the sky just blinking” and not answering his calls.

Concerned, he alerted the nurses who told him she was sleeping.

“I say miss she ain’t sleeping she need help,” he said. “That’s when they came to her bed side, hooked up the heart rate monitor and tried to suction some cold off her chest.”

He said doctors were paged and one didn’t show up until 45 minutes later to recommend a scan.

An hour later, a scan was performed, but the family said they never received the result.

The next day, the family heart-wrenching news: Mrs Bain had died.

“My body went into shambles,” he said. “My mother was and is all I know. Every time I went up there she knew me. Yesterday she could not remember my name. The doctors called on their time. The nurses always said boy she is waiting on you to feed her because we couldn’t get her to eat.”

Mr Bain said the family needs to see his mother’s test results for closure on what happened.

“I know that’s a public hospital but something needs to be done. My mother didn’t deserve to die like that,” he said.

When contacted for comment, a Public Hospitals Authority official said the matter will be investigated but declined to address individual claims, citing patient privacy.

“Once the investigation is complete, our executives will communicate with the family directly. We wish to reiterate our commitment to always maintaining patient confidentiality. Any further update will be provided to the next kin,” she said.