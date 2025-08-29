BJC results also see majority with D grades or higher

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS
Tribune Staff Reporter
lmunnings@tribunemedia.net
OF the 3,392 candidates who sat five or more BJC subjects this year, 1,316 — 38.8 percent — earned at least five C grades or better, while 1,788, or 52.7 percent, managed five subjects at grade D or above.
As a share of all 10,478 registrants, those figures fall to roughly 13 to 17 percent, though officials cautioned this understates achievement since many students take exams over multiple sittings.
Performance at the middle bands held up: both boys and girls ticked up at C, and boys rose at D while girls dipped slightly. At the lower end, both sexes rose at E; girls rose at G and U while boys fell — a mixed picture.
Just 1,251 candidates — 36.9 percent of those sitting five or more subjects, or about 12 percent of all registrants — earned at least a C in Mathematics, English and a Science, a core benchmark commonly used for readiness.
Overall quality remained broad: 87.22 percent of all BJC grades were between A and F, and no subject fell below 50 percent at grades A–D. English Language and Mathematics were again the most heavily subscribed, with French and Craft Study gaining entrants this year while Family & Consumer Science declined.
Participation eased slightly to 10,478 candidates (down 2.94 percent from 2024), and the number of grades awarded fell more sharply, from 39,455 to 37,220 — a sign candidates, on average, sat fewer subjects.
Several centres posted GPA improvements compared to last year, including a mix of government and independent schools in New Providence and the Family Islands.
Comments
rosiepi 4 hours, 40 minutes ago
What’s going on in the DOE? The above figures dismal as they may be don’t make sense. If 3392 students sat for 5 BCJ exams or more, and1316 or 38.8% of them received a ‘C’ grade or better, and 1788 students or 52.7 received “grades of D or above” what happened to the other 188 students ie. 8.5% that are missing from this equation?
For those of us who did get a ‘C’ or better in Maths, 1316+1788=3104 not 3392, and that computes to 188 (8.5%) students whose grades have been…what? Did they failed to turn in their exam, did not attempt to write it? If so then the percentage of students who barely passed and/or failed their exams is much higher-58.4%
And only under this failing system would any so called educator Bahama-eduspeak a grade of ‘D’ or below to “a grade of D or above”.
Bobsyeruncle 4 hours, 16 minutes ago
My guess would be that those 'missing' 188 students couldn't even achieve a 'D' grade
bogart 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
Good show @rosepi raising the issue.
If the presumably adults educators has counted and added up a figure to begin and then have the discrepancy or difference of 188, THEN one should go right back to the source or beginning to make sure that the data is correct.
Given the figures are of enormous importance to the Bahamas in many aspects, these figures should be re examined by a different and independent analysts known and certified.
joeblow 3 hours, 35 minutes ago
... but don't worry, they can all whine and twerk!!
Likely future government employees!
joeblow 3 hours, 32 minutes ago
... I watched a documentary the other day called "The Making of a Japanese" which highlighted how students are prepared to to become a part of society from they enter primary school. Manners, discipline, cooperation with others etc. are incorporated into the educational program.
I encourage others to consider watching it, because the Japanese have a strong cultural identity and work ethic. I still don't know what a Bahamian is and I am one!
bogart 1 hour, 57 minutes ago
...like your observations @joeblow. a major part of the Japanese cultural identity is a lengthy history with a strong presence of RELIGIOUS TEACHINGS as a part of their their culture and good broughtupsy which you as a trutru Bahamian would know what broughtupsy means. Bet yinna know what a tambrin switch is and switcher with lime juice and bet you went to Sunday School with clothes with starch and ironed without any wrinkles and shiny shoes and socks up with rubberbands and discipline to have shirt tucked in pants and greatest respect to the Sunday School teachings.
bahamianson 3 hours ago
Are students in the public schools required to be on time for the beginning of school or for school classes? Does not seem so. Public school students are not required to be on time and they do the same thing when they get a job. They are always late.
