BJC results also see majority with D grades or higher

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

OF the 3,392 candidates who sat five or more BJC subjects this year, 1,316 — 38.8 percent — earned at least five C grades or better, while 1,788, or 52.7 percent, managed five subjects at grade D or above.

As a share of all 10,478 registrants, those figures fall to roughly 13 to 17 percent, though officials cautioned this understates achievement since many students take exams over multiple sittings.

Performance at the middle bands held up: both boys and girls ticked up at C, and boys rose at D while girls dipped slightly. At the lower end, both sexes rose at E; girls rose at G and U while boys fell — a mixed picture.

Just 1,251 candidates — 36.9 percent of those sitting five or more subjects, or about 12 percent of all registrants — earned at least a C in Mathematics, English and a Science, a core benchmark commonly used for readiness.

Overall quality remained broad: 87.22 percent of all BJC grades were between A and F, and no subject fell below 50 percent at grades A–D. English Language and Mathematics were again the most heavily subscribed, with French and Craft Study gaining entrants this year while Family & Consumer Science declined.

Participation eased slightly to 10,478 candidates (down 2.94 percent from 2024), and the number of grades awarded fell more sharply, from 39,455 to 37,220 — a sign candidates, on average, sat fewer subjects.

Several centres posted GPA improvements compared to last year, including a mix of government and independent schools in New Providence and the Family Islands.