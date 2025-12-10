DPM pledges continued Bahamian beach access

By Annelia Nixon

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

The Deputy Prime Minister yesterday reaffirmed “the Government's acknowledgement and support of the right of beach access for Bahamians” after it was challenged over whether a Mosko Group development on New Providence’s north coast will create a barrier.

Chester Cooper, also minister of tourism, investments and aviation, spoke up after Adrian White, the St Anne’s MP, questioned whether a land swap between the Government and Mosko Group’s Vakis Ltd, and the realignment of West Bay Street to facilitate the developer’s Rock Point “day trip” destination, would prohibit beach access to the public.

“The point that I was making, Madam Speaker, is that there is a space between two parcels on the sea which, as a real estate attorney with some familiarity with property plans, would indicate to me that this is likely a beach access, Madam Speaker, and it would be interesting to know whether the Government had considered whether that beach access there is open and accessible to members of the public, and whether, once they access that beach access, whether they can go east and west along the beach, up to the high water mark, without interruption, basically free use to traverse the beach to the east and the west,” Mr White said.

“I know that there's a massive rock pile of man-made, man-placed boulders on this beach. So if we're going to be having a beach access, and Bahamians, once they access the beach, are allowed to traverse up to the knee-high water mark, are they going to be able to traverse without interruption? Or do they have to get rock climbing gear on to get over those man-placed rocks. Madam Speaker, generally, it's important to keep in mind beach access whenever we're being asked to do something for developers. Let's do something for the people.”

Mr White added: “I would have strongly objected to this, I think, or I would have, I would have strongly objected to it if we were being asked to use the Sea Beach Drive subdivision road. That's Shakespeare Drive right next to Sun’ N Fun Resort, and then continue down that neighbourhood road. But where this yellow road is placed is not too far away from the existing James Bond property, and I did hear the minister for works and Family Island affairs, central and south Eleuthera, say that there would be no development.

“It's a ‘no development’ zone on the west of the wall by the existing used beach... But the developer is going to be able to now build from the northern side of the yellow roadway all the way to the sea... So, you know, this is a time when I would have to ask the Ministry of Works to look into that beach access to ensure that they're satisfied that Bahamians using that beach access can traverse east and west along the high water mark without obstruction.

Dr Hubert Minnis, MP for Killarney, said: “I was more than happy to hear the minister mentioning that there'd be a ‘no build’ zone, or ‘no build’ area, on the western part of the property because during the day, many residents of the Killarney constituency and from other areas utilise that spot for viewing of the beach, taking pictures.

“Individuals at low tide would even go on the beach and the rocky points and take pictures, wedding pitches, etc, parties. So it's a very important area that is utilised by the residents and many others. And I'm happy to hear that that would be declared a ‘no build’ zone, and extra parking would be made available so that individuals can park and continue to observe the beauty of the beach and the sunlight, etc.”

Mr Sweeting, in response, said: “I agree with Saint Anne's in reference to being able to see the coast here when you drive by unless a car is parked there. But there are some ‘no build’ zones all the way up to the wall. So there's no structure could be built there anyhow, according to Town Planning and what was already put in place. So all that, once you're driving by, you still have access to be able to see on the water as you drive past. and you'll be able to park.”

Mr White also pointed to Paradise Island, noting that persons don not have access to the eastern Cabbage Beach access gate. “We have the ability to exercise eminent domain, so we have to determine what policy are we going to be adopting with regard to access to Paradise Island beach and all, in my opinion, of the primary beaches in New Providence and when I say primary, all of the currently Crown Land beaches; keep those for Bahamians,” he said.

Dr Minnis added: “Madam Speaker, what many people may not know, at present, approximately, half of Goodman's Bay is a large open area extending from the hotel heading east and a hotel on the western side. But what has been happening, half of the beach facility is now being utilised by the tourists, guests of the cruise ship, etc, and there are multiple umbrellas, chairs, etc.

“And therefore, if this is not seriously looked at, we're going to run into the same problems that they have on Paradise Island. So at this point, half of Goodman's Bay during the day may not necessarily be available to the residents because it's all utilised as a commercial entity with umbrellas, chairs, etc, for guests from the cruise ship.”

He said: “If we don't take this matter seriously, Madam Speaker, the trend we're going is in a year or two, Goodman's Bay would not be available to us, the locals. Half is already gone, commercialised. Whether approved or not, I cannot say. But with the trend, the remaining half will be utilised or taken away from us within the next year or two, which means that Goodman's Bay will no longer be a facility for the Bahamian, local Bahamians, to use.

“And yes, we welcome tourists, just like any other country around the world. But at the same time, we must not compromise our quality of life for our guests. And I ask the minister to be very careful. It's a delicate situation, but we must strike a balance and protect our own.”

Dr Minnis urged the Government to “open all of those access roadways to the beaches for Bahamians”. He added: “We have completed the map. Some individuals would ask the question, 'Well, you were in power. You've done the map. Why didn't you open the access?' We had many challenges, and of course, the map was a long, tedious process. It had to be done, but it's now completed. So let's complete the process so that the Bahamians would have access to the beach.”

Mr Cooper replied: “I want to reaffirm the Government's acknowledgement and support of the right of beach access for Bahamians all across the Commonwealth of The Bahamas. Goodman's Bay is managed by Beaches and Parks, and we have already had the conversation of no further expansion.

“The beach chairs and umbrellas that are operated at that site are operated by Bahamian vendors who are seeking to benefit as a result of the growth in tourism. And I agree that there has to be balance, and therefore we have asked them not to expand those enterprises further to ensure that local Bahamians would have an opportunity to comfortably access public beach at Goodman's Bay.

“I've engaged as the MP for Exuma and Ragged Island with the Ministry of Works and the Ministry of Local Government to ensure that all across the island of Exuma we properly mark out and acquire land where necessary to ensure beach access for the future. I think this is a balance that has to be undertaken with growth. We must ensure that we continue to maintain access for the Bahamian people. So this is something that I fundamentally agree with. And I want to thank the member for Killarney for raising the issue.”

The Rock Point “day trip” destination, which will be developed by the Mosko Group’s Vakis Ltd, will be situated between Sandyport and Caves Village. It is expected to take approximately 18 months and will create 50 to 100 jobs in the construction phase and over 50 full-time positions.