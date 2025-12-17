5 in hospital after prison bus crash

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

A 21-year-old man was rushed to the hospital yesterday after his car collided with a police bus carrying prisoners during rush hour at the foot of the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge.

Two prisoners and two officers on the bus were taken to the hospital, The Tribune understands.

The incident follows calls for authorities to change the practice of rushing prisoners to and from the Bahamas Department of Corrections during rush hours.

In October, a Tribune editorial called the practice “an inconvenience to other road users” that is “dangerous in the extreme, since the 'Prison Bus' does not abide by traffic lights, let alone any of the rules of the road.”

Shanti Poitier, 20, the fiancée of the 21-year-old, said she learned about yesterday’s incident in real time over a phone call that abruptly went dead. Her fiancé had dropped her home moments earlier when she received a brief “Please call me” text message. When she called back, he told her he had been in an accident.

“When I called, he was like he got in an accident and at first I was confused cause I was like, what you mean?” she said, adding that his tone immediately felt “off”. “So I kept asking him what you mean. I hope you ain't playing with me and the call cut.”

She said she called him back repeatedly, struggling to understand what had happened.

She said: “I said, I hope you ain't playing with me, are you serious? He was like, why would I lie about something like that and when he said that, I was like, I'm on my way.”

She drove straight to the junction of Church Street and East Bay Street at the entrance to the Sir Sidney Poitier Bridge, where she saw the wrecked vehicle before she had even come to a stop.

“I saw the car from when I was on the light. It was just fireworks after that,” she said. “Before I stopped the car, I was in full-on tears.”

Ms Poitier said she rushed to her fiancé as soon as she got out of her vehicle and found him slumped over inside the car.

“Nobody else was checking on him. He was barely responding,” she said.

She said her mother arrived shortly after and helped her try to keep him alert.

“My mum came, and she assisted me in laying him back, and getting his attention, but after a few minutes I ended up talking to the officers, the wrecker, and she was still assisting him and she said he passed out and that's when EMS came, and they started to get him together to carry him,” she said. “After that, it wasn't much. It was mostly me just crying.”

She said she did not speak with emergency medical personnel and was unable to get updates on his condition before he was taken to the hospital.

She said she also tried to get answers from an officer who was on the police bus involved in the collision, but was told he could not explain what happened.

“He told me he couldn't really tell me nothing because he was watching the prisoners on the bus,” she said. “I asked him after that if sirens were sirens on, he told me he doesn't know. He was watching the prisoners.”

Police officers at the scene declined to provide a briefing on the incident