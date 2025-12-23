Gov’t boating fee review: ‘We start over yet again’

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

The Government yesterday pledged to “review” the “competitiveness” of the boating fee hikes and accompanying regulatory reforms following the Prime Minister’s intervention, with marina industry chiefs asserting the sector feels as if “every five years we start over again”.

Chester Cooper, deputy prime minister and minister of tourism, investments and aviation, in a statement that was released to the international boating community as well as for local consumption, asserted that the Davis administration will assess the “impacts” and “implementation” of the new and increased fees, plus regulatory adjustments, that were introduced with other Budget reforms on July 1, 2025.

Finally responding to more than six months of advocacy and warnings, and with marinas asserting they will be “satisfied” to generate just 50 percent of the prior year’s business volumes, Mr Cooper voiced optimism that a solution that reverses this sharp drop-off - as well as generates funding for environmental preservation and sustainable management of maritime resources - can be delivered.

Speaking as the full impact of the Government’s policy is hitting home, with many in the maritime sector describing the 2025-2026 winter boating season as lost, Mr Cooper said: “The Bahamas has built its global reputation on a foundation of warmth, openness and a seamless partnership with those who visit our waters. Our priority is to protect that reputation and ensure the economic prosperity of the Bahamians who depend on it.

“Over the past several weeks, we have listened closely to the concerns expressed by our marina operators, tour guides, service providers and small business owners - particularly in Abaco, Bimini and The Exumas - regarding recent changes to the regulatory framework affecting our boating sector. We have also heard reports of cancellations and the sentiment from some visitors that they felt unwelcome.

“After discussions with Prime Minister Davis on the issues that have arisen, key notes of concern have been identified, and there will be a review of the current framework and its implementation. It is important to note that these measures formed part of a broader policy approach, driven by considerations of regulation, environmental stewardship and building infrastructure for the sustainable management of our maritime space,” Mr Cooper added.

“The Ministry of Tourism is focused on ensuring that The Bahamas remains one of the most welcoming and competitive destinations in the region for boating visitors. To that end, I will be working closely with my Cabinet colleagues, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Transport, as we advance a review of the process and its ultimate competitiveness. The aim is to assess the framework, its implementation and its impacts.

“I am confident that through dialogue, cooperation, and good faith, we can arrive at an outcome that reflects our values, protects our interests, and reaffirms to the world that The Bahamas remains open, responsive, and ready to welcome all who wish to responsibly enjoy our waters.”

Mr Cooper’s promise of a review was broadly welcomed by Bahamian maritime and tourism industry stakeholders. Emanuel Alexiou, the Bahama Out Island Promotion Board's president and proprietor of the Abaco Beach Resort, told Tribune Business: “I think there’s some intent in moving the needle.” He declined to comment further, which is perhaps an indication that the Government and private sector may already be discussing changes.

Meanwhile, the Association of Bahamas Marinas (ABM), in a statement added: “This is encouraging news. The Association of Bahamas Marinas welcomes this as a positive signal and an opportunity to help rebuild and strengthen the industry for Bahamians.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with the Government to develop a process that is both economically viable and operationally efficient, while supporting sustainable growth and long-term success for the sector.”

Peter Maury, the ABM president, told this newspaper that The Bahamas simply needs to revert to the electronic entry and clearance processes that it implemented during COVID-19 - and which helped the boating industry to spearhead Bahamian tourism’s own revival and recovery from the pandemic prior to the recent fee hikes and other reforms.

“The ABM stands by to assist the Government in anything we can help with,” he added. “We can provide them with the information we have, and what we see as problems in the industry. Will they listen to us this time? Who knows?

“Our position never changes. We went through this with COVID, we went through this in other times. We want a chance to help, to collaborate. It’s like every five years we start over again in this industry. We make a little bit of growth and then go backwards. Hopefully this will be a review that will make some changes.”

Mr Maury said that making the Customs and Immigration clearance process as clear, easy and efficient as possible, along with the payment of any fees or taxes, is equally as important as adjusting the fees themselves in undoing the damage caused since their July 1, 2025, introduction.

“It’s not necessarily the fees; it’s the whole process,” he added. “It’s four or five different fees. We’ve got to get the country back on track. This is not good for anybody. We need to simplify things back to what worked four years ago.”

The ABM chief said there needs to be both clarity and consistency over the new anchorage fees, as these are being levied on vessels docked in marinas when it was thought they only applied to boats anchoring off. And Customs and Immigration officers are still charging attendance fees even though these were believed to be included within the revised fee package.

“We asked Customs what the attendance fees are, and they said it depends on who clears them,” Mr Maury said. “In Harbour Island, one boat owner cleared for $200 while his friend in Nassau paid just $50. That’s what upsets people. People are coming here on holiday and don’t want to be harassed to that extent here.

“The thing is to make the process easier. Go back to the 90-day cruising permit, not the 30-day permit. We want the boats in The Bahamas to spend money, not having them go back and forth and paying every 30 days. I don’t know who thought that up. Hopefully they [the Government] will call a meeting soon.”

While The Bahamas’ new two-year frequent digital cruising card (FDCC) has gained traction with boaters, others have pointed out that The Bahamas has gone from charging $600 for a cruising permit, which included a fishing permit and no anchorage fee, to a $1,000 cruising permit fee, $350 anchorage fee and $300 per month fishing permit fee.

The ‘temporary’ 12-month cruising permit fee for a vessel below 50 feet in length has risen from $300 to $500, a two-thirds or 66.67 percent rise, with those between 50 feet and 100 feet seeing an increase of similar magnitude from $600 to $1,000. And the new anchorage fees range from $200 to $1,500 “for foreign pleasure vessels not mooring at a marina”, and are again linked to vessel size.

The Opposition yesterday seized on the boating fee fall-out to promise it will both cut these levies and modernise permit and licensing systems so that they are “accessible” and user-friendly for visitors.

Jeremy Sweeting, the Free National Movement (FNM) candidate for south and central Abaco, said in a statement: “In Abaco, marinas are not amenities. They are the heartbeat of our communities. When slips are full, communities thrive, but when marinas sit empty the damage spreads quickly and quietly.

“Today, the message is unmistakable. Cruisers are staying away from Abaco, and from The Bahamas, because of drastic increases in cruising permit fees. Marina operators across Abaco are feeling it, and the empty slips tell the story better than any press release. This fee hike was poorly thought out and badly executed, with little to no consultation with those whose livelihoods depend on boating tourism.

“The Government chose higher fees over smarter policy. Instead of hundreds of boats contributing steadily to our local economy, we are left with fewer visitors, less activity and weaker revenue overall. The math does not work, and neither does the policy.”

Promising that an FNM administration will reverse course if elected to office, Mr Sweeting said: “The Free National Movement is committed to reversing the damage and unlocking the full potential of maritime tourism. Under an FNM government, we will reduce and standardise taxes on charter services to make The Bahamas competitive again.

“We will modernise fee, permit and licensing systems so they are simple and accessible. We will relaunch focused initiatives to reenergise our boating, yachting and cruise economies, and expand cultural and marine festivals that create jobs and drive tourism across our islands. Each passing week brings more empty marinas and fewer tourism dollars circulating in Abaco. That strain is real, and families are feeling it.”

Explaining the boating industry’s impact for Family Island economies such as Abaco, the FNM candidate added: “My first job out of school was working at a marina as a fuel dock attendant and dock master. I spent three years in that industry and learned early how deeply a busy marina supports an entire community.

“When boats come in, the economy moves. Cruisers eat in local restaurants, they shop, hire taxis and fishing guides, and they buy fuel. They need mechanics, air conditioning repairs and routine maintenance at boat yards. One vessel supports many livelihoods.”