Mitchell warns us entry rules becoming ‘unforgiving’

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
FOREIGN Affairs Minister Fred Mitchell warned that entering the United States is becoming increasingly difficult for Bahamians, saying immigration rules are growing “stricter” and more “unforgiving” with each passing week.
Mr Mitchell said the question of continued access to the United States is a recurring issue in his discussions with US officials, including the new US Ambassador, Herschel Walker, and the previous Chargé d’Affaires — now Deputy Chief of Mission — Kimberley Furnish. He pointed to the deep ties between the two countries, noting that more than 57,000 people of Bahamian ancestry live in the United States.
“When meeting the new US ambassador here, Herschel Walker, and before that, his Chargé, the one enduring question is always that Bahamians will continue to have access to the United States,” he said.
“It is still yes today, but each week there are stricter and stricter rules, unforgiving rules, and it seems to be evolving harder and harder to enter that country.”
The minister referenced the novel Wind From the Carolinas as a fictional reminder of a time when movement between The Bahamas and the United States was relatively free, and when well-known Americans frequently visited Nassau with ease.
Mr Mitchell, who earlier this month proposed that the US and The Bahamas consider implementing a formal visa-free travel treaty, said concerns about access to the US must also be viewed in the context of The Bahamas’ own labour needs. He noted persistent shortages across key sectors, including restaurants, tourism, construction, nursing and caregiving, which have fuelled calls for work permits to supplement the local workforce.
He pointed to claims that population decline between 2010 and 2022 contributed to labour pressures, but noted that preliminary results from the Bahamas National Statistical Institute’s Census of Population and Housing showed the population increased by 13.6 percent over that period, with net migration emerging as the primary driver. The census also showed that New Providence continues to grow faster than the Family Islands.
“It’s plain to see the shortage of labour and the drop in the enrollment in the schools and lawdy Miss Claudie immigration. The stats show us that without it, our economy would have serious issues,” Mr Mitchell said.
“When the government The Bahamas then argues on behalf of Bahamians for immigration into the states, it would be wise for us as Bahamians to understand the nature of our economy and that it cuts both ways.”
Comments
bahamianson 12 hours, 12 minutes ago
Yes it cuts both ways, but Bahamians are only interested in the money that foreigners possess. Bahamians are racist towards white foreigners and white Bahamians , publicly. Do you see any white Bahamians to the Independence Celebrations? They are not welcomed to such things. People call in to talk shows complaining about foreigners taking their jobs. The white man this and the white man that. Actually, The Bahamian population are encouraged to be racist by some politicians. Does anyone remember when one politician said “ We can’t go back” ? He was referring to a white candidate being elected. Also, the plp have used racist talk many times to gain elections. Bahamians cry white Americans are racist , but are racist themselves.
IslandWarrior 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
No. You are dragging a completely different argument into the room, and you are doing it the laziest way possible: by smearing an entire people with a racial label, then pretending your smear is “analysis.”
The subject here is simple: US entry is getting harder for Bahamians. That is a policy and enforcement question, documents, scrutiny, interviews, discretion at ports of entry, changing rules, shifting posture. Your “white man this, white man that” rant is not an answer to any of that. It is a deflection designed to hijack the conversation and make it about your personal grievance.
And “Do you see any white Bahamians at Independence celebrations?” is not evidence of anything. It is a sloppy anecdote dressed up as proof, and it ignores an obvious fact: national celebrations are not colour-coded events. People attend what they choose to attend, for their own reasons, across decades, across families, across communities. If you want to claim exclusion, then present something concrete - names, incidents, dates, actions, not a vague sweeping accusation.
Now, since you insisted on race: stop confusing push-back against entitlement with “racism.” Many so-called “white foreigners” walk into small countries expecting the ground to move for them, expecting special treatment, fast-tracked access, and social deference, then when they meet normal resistance, normal rules, normal “no,” they call it racism. That is not a principled stand. That is a tactic. And Bahamians do not exist to perform gratitude or submission for anyone’s skin tone, passport, or bank account.
If you want to talk honestly, then say it plainly: you are upset that Bahamians talk about jobs, work permits, and who benefits from the economy. That debate happens in every country on earth, including the United States, often far more harshly than anything said in The Bahamas. But you don’t get to repaint every economic and immigration dispute as “Bahamians hate white people” just because you dislike hearing Bahamians defend their own labour and their own dignity.
So keep the discussion where it belongs: on US access, border discretion, and the reality of tightening entry, not on race-baiting speeches that insult Bahamians as a whole while demanding to be taken seriously. If you want a serious conversation, bring facts and specifics. If all you have is sweeping racial contempt disguised as moral outrage, then you are contributing to the very problem you claim to condemn.
"Watch Da Road" and if you dont like the Bahamas, find somewhere else to live.
pablojay 6 hours, 50 minutes ago
The U.S. might be tightening immigration requirements on the Bahamas based on past racist rhetoric that emanated from our present Minister of Foreign Affairs himself and his political party.
