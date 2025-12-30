Terminally ill Roker asks to return home

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A FORMER Royal Bahamas Defence Force officer facing up to 20 years in prison for his role in a major cocaine trafficking conspiracy has asked a US judge to show leniency with sentencing and allow him to return to The Bahamas under supervised release, revealing he has advanced prostate cancer that has returned aggressively.

Darrin Roker, 57, a former chief petty officer, made the request before US District Judge Gregory Woods just weeks ahead of his January 21 sentencing for conspiracy to import cocaine into the United States.

He pleaded guilty in October, becoming the first of 13 defendants to do so in a sweeping case alleging that traffickers moved tonnes of cocaine through The Bahamas into the US between 2021 and 2024.

A new filing said that Roker’s PSA levels — the measurement for monitoring prostate cancer — have increased four times. Roker is “terminally ill”, the filing states.

His attorney, Martin L Roth, said that the appropriate sentence would be supervised release with no further prison time because it would be “costly and burdensome” for the Bureau of Prisons to treat him.

The filing states: “The progress of his disease will leave him in need of the care his wife and family can provide. He will suffer extreme pain, needing medication. He will likely be bedridden. He will be impacted psychologically. He has no family in the United States to visit him in prison.”

In a letter to the court, Mr Roth also asked that family ties and early cooperation with authorities be taken into consideration. He asked that the time his client has already spent in custody be credited.

The request centres on Roker’s stage-four prostate cancer diagnosis and the limitations of the US Bureau of Prisons in managing his condition.

Mr Roth submitted medical records dating from 2022 through August 2025, including documentation from the Brooklyn Cancer Centre confirming follow-up care for metastatic prostate cancer. Court filings indicate Roker was last seen by doctors in mid-December, though that report was not yet available.

Mr Roth noted that the government agreed to reduce the charge against Roker, which carries no mandatory minimum sentence, giving the court discretion.

While the government’s position on the request for a varied sentence has not yet been made clear, Mr Roth said the plea agreement leaves room for leniency.

“Defendant seeks a variance and a sentence of supervised release. He will be deported to The Bahamas as the offence of conviction is classified as an aggravated felony under Title 8 of the US Code,” the letter said.

“He will pose no future threat to the public. It will promote overall respect for our system of justice to allow the defendant to die in his home in the company of his wife and family in The Bahamas.”

Roker’s attorney also submitted character references from religious leaders, relatives, friends and lodge members.

In a letter to Judge Woods, Care Pastor at Spirit of Life Ministries, Sharvon Peet, described Roker as a faithful church member and close friend.

“While there is no denying the weight of past mistakes, I firmly believe in the power of redemption and personal growth,” the pastor said. “Darrin has demonstrated sincere remorse and a commitment to change. I am confident that he possesses the character and determination to continue rebuilding his life and to contribute meaningfully to society.”

His sister, Nichelle Roker-Pinder, said he was a “remarkable person” and a “caring brother”.

“Darrin’s strength and guidance have been a true pillar for our family,” she wrote.

Jeffrey Lloyd, a lawyer and former member of Parliament for South Beach, as well as a former Minister for Education, said that he had known Roker for more than 27 years. He praised Roker’s work with at-risk youth and said his legal troubles were “profoundly inconsistent with the man I know — a man of integrity, discipline and selfless commitment to community development.”

“I have every confidence that this unfortunate experience has already served as a deep and transformative lesson for him,” Mr Lloyd added.

Willame McKenzie, a friend of 30 years, described Roker as selfless and honourable, recalling how he helped her raise her sons after her husband’s death and assisted them in securing jobs in the military.

Henry Butler of the Most Worshipful Allijah Grand Lodge said Roker was an active participant in lodge and community activities, while Reverend Daniel Nottage described him as a charismatic church member for more than 20 years.

Court documents outline Roker’s role in the conspiracy, alleging he was recruited because of his access to Defence Force maritime patrol schedules and locations. After recovering from prostate cancer treatment in The Bahamas, prosecutors say he chose to participate rather than oppose the operation.

In October 2024, he attended a meeting with co-conspirators, accepted $20,000 and split the money with the person who introduced him to the group. His involvement ended with his arrest on November 26, 2024.

Mr Roth also highlighted Roker’s early cooperation after his arrest, noting informal discussions in which the government indicated that continued truthful cooperation, including testimony at any future trial, could result in a recommendation of time served.

However, he said circumstances changed on June 2, 2025, when Roker learned the cancer had returned.

“BOP Health Services was aware that Mr Roker was treated for prostate cancer in 2022 in The Bahamas,” he wrote. “At the time, a cancerous tumour spread to his spine, leaving him paralysed. He was hospitalised, treated with chemo and radiation and released from treatment in The Bahamas in 2024.”

“In June 2025, BOP Health Services noted that Mr Roker’s P.S.A. had a ‘fourfold’ increase. He was referred to Brooklyn Cancer Center for a skeletal bone scan. His PSA was at 23 on July 10, 2025, rising from 4.06. He was diagnosed provisionally with metastatic prostate cancer.”

The defence cited medical assessments stating that while newer treatments have improved outcomes, metastatic prostate cancer remains incurable, with care focused on prolonging survival, managing symptoms and maintaining quality of life.

Judge Woods is expected to sentence Roker on January 21.



