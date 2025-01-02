Vybz Kartel set to make long-awaited return to Bahamas

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

VYBZ Kartel’s long-awaited return to The Bahamas is set to take place at a concert organised by International Events and Production, with corporate sponsorship from Aliv and Bahamasair.

The event has been in planning since September 2024, with a team of promoters bringing over 30 years of experience to ensure its success.

A spokesperson for the company said that Vybz Kartel is excited to return to what he described as his “second home” and is looking forward to connecting with his Bahamian and international fans.

The company expressed confidence in its ability to deliver a successful event, citing its track record of organising major concerts and its marketing team’s efforts. The organisers said they have taken steps to address challenges such as crowd management and security, working closely with local authorities to ensure an enjoyable experience for attendees.

Fort Charlotte was selected as the venue for the concert. The organisers said the location was chosen for its capacity and parking facilities. They did not provide details on the number of tickets available but assured that measures are being implemented to manage the expected crowd.

The organisers believe Vybz Kartel’s years in incarceration and his recent acquittal have only heightened anticipation for the event. A spokesperson said the artiste’s continued influence on dancehall and his legacy are driving excitement and interest among fans.

The concert, which has been months in the making, marks Vybz Kartel’s return to The Bahamas and is expected to attract widespread attention from fans eager to see the artiste perform live.