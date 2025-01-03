US Coast Guard hands over 14 migrants to Bahamian authorities

THE US Coast Guard handed over 14 migrants to Bahamian authorities following the interdiction of an illegal maritime migration attempt.

It is not clear whether the migrants left for the US from The Bahamas.

The operation was conducted by Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations and US Coast Guard crews east of Key Biscayne.

Superintendent of Immigration Bernard Pratt reported that the group comprised two females and 12 males, including four Chinese nationals, eight Dominicans, one Ecuadorian, and one Colombian.

The migrants were initially taken into custody at the Department of Immigration headquarters in Grand Bahama. They will later be sent to New Providence, where they will be held at the Detention Centre pending repatriation.