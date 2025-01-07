BREAKING: Three men to face charges in police corruption probe

By LEANDRA ROLLE

THREE men, including former senior police officer Michael Johnson and a well-known attorney, are set to face charges in a high-profile corruption case linked to leaked voice recordings that surfaced in July.

The Tribune understands that the Director of Public Prosecutions recently sent recommendations to police, concluding months of investigations into the matter.

Last month, police arrested and interviewed two men in connection with the case.

Former Police Commissioner Fernander confirmed their release pending further inquiries while awaiting the Director of Public Prosecutions’ review.

He hinted that the investigation extended beyond the leaked audio, telling reporters: “It’s not just the voice note. It goes beyond the voice note.”

The investigation centres on voice notes allegedly detailing a quid pro quo arrangement involving a senior police officer, a lawyer, and two men—Michael Fox Jr and Dino Smith—who have since been killed.

The discussions reportedly related to a $1.5 million airport bank car heist in November 2023. Fox Jr and Smith were suspects but were never charged. Two other men, Oral Roberts, 34, and Akeil Holmes, 26, were charged in connection with the robbery.

Roberts was killed in Fox Hill last year.