Lack of GB fire trucks ‘a state of emergency’

COMMUNITY leaders, residents, and public officials on Grand Bahama have expressed outrage over the island’s lack of functioning fire trucks, describing the situation as a “state of emergency” and calling for immediate action from the government.

The Tribune understands that none of the five fire engines at the newly built Fire Station on Settler’s Way are operational, leaving the island vulnerable.

Pressed on the matter yesterday, Assistant Superintendent of Police Stephen Rolle, the press officer in Grand Bahama, acknowledged that there are “challenges” on the island with fire equipment. “Our partners are assisting us greatly to bring these matters under control,” he added without elaborating.

The lack of equipment has forced some to fend for themselves during emergencies, including a recent six-day bushfire that threatened a church and a farm. Farmer Tiffany Dennison and her husband were forced to battle a large bushfire near their farm last Tuesday with little assistance.

East Grand Bahama MP Kwasi Thompson described the situation yesterday as unacceptable and called for urgent action.

“This is a dire situation, and the consequences are too serious to ignore,” he said. “The government has a duty to protect its citizens, and this failure to maintain vital equipment is a clear violation of that responsibility.”

Mr Thompson raised concerns about the airport fire truck being used between flights to respond to fires, leaving the airport itself vulnerable.

He also questioned why calls for replacement parts for the fire engines have gone unanswered and highlighted a shortage of manpower at fire stations. “We need more than promises; we need action. It is time to get our fire trucks fully operational and ensure that we have the necessary resources in place,” he said.

Community leader and Reach Out Youth Ministries founder Dudley Seide also condemned the situation, calling it shocking.

“It is sad to hear that at this present time, we have no fire trucks that are working,” he said. “Fire trucks can save lives and property. Look at what is going on in California; we need to get those fire trucks up and running. I hope this sends a clear message to the government and everyone concerned that we need fire trucks in Grand Bahama.”

Mr Seide emphasised that proper firefighting equipment is needed across the island, including in East End, West End, and Freeport. He criticised the lack of resources, noting: “For a fire truck to leave Freeport and ride 25 miles to High Rock or West End is unacceptable. We have to treat every settlement like they are important.”

Human rights advocate Joseph Darville called the situation a tragedy.

“This is indeed a tragedy for a modern city of Freeport and Grand Bahama generally. The Port and the government cannot allow these tragedies to occur,” he said.

Businessman David Wallace also voiced his outrage, calling the lack of fire equipment “inexcusable.”

“Over the last week, we witnessed in California the widespread devastation of uncontrolled fire, and my fear is that if something similar breaks out in Freeport or on the island of Grand Bahama, those businesses or homes in the path of the fire will be totally destroyed,” he said. Mr Wallace called on the minister responsible and the Prime Minister to address the issue urgently.

Another resident, businessman and community advocate Omar Isaacs, recounted the frustration of relying on external entities for help.

During a recent three-car collision and fire in West Grand Bahama, Mr Isaacs unsuccessfully attempted to call the Freeport Container Port to assist in extinguishing the blaze.

He called for rebuilding the fire station previously located at the rear of the police station in Eight Mile Rock.

“It is just a travesty at this point in time in West Grand Bahama’s evolution,” he said, adding that the district has been underserved for too long.