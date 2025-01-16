PM: Request for more details regarding indictment unanswered by US officials

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said yesterday that he is still awaiting a response from US officials after sending a diplomatic note last year requesting further details about an unnamed Bahamian politician mentioned in an explosive US indictment.
The indictment, issued by the US Southern District of New York, alleges that the unnamed politician was expected to authorise Bahamian law enforcement to facilitate a $2m cocaine trafficking scheme to the United States.
Several people are named in the indictment, including eleven Bahamians accused of abusing their power, engaging in drug trafficking, or providing professional services, such as charter flight operations, to aid the illegal trade.
Among those named are Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis and former Royal Bahamas Defence Force Chief Petty Officer Darren Roker, both of whom were arrested in the United States late last year. The two recently appeared in court for a hearing related to the case.
US officials have not yet arrested all the Bahamians named in the federal indictment, some of whom are believed to remain in The Bahamas.
The indictment heightened concerns about public trust in the country’s leading law enforcement agencies.
Mr Davis said he recently met senior police officials to discuss strategies for restoring public confidence. He described the meeting as positive.
“All the officers seem to be on board,” he said. “They understand the mission that they have, and they realise that there has to be a resetting of their relationship with the Bahamian people, and they are committed to doing that.”
Comments
hrysippus 55 minutes ago
The problem here may be that the diplomatic note was presumably sent to the US federal government whereas the indictment of the Bahamian police persons and the Bahamian marine which mentions the high ranking Bahamian politician is, I think, a matter before a New York State court and not a Federal court. Important questions thus arise over who has the power to release information pertaining to this investigation.
pt_90 8 minutes ago
no this is a matter before the Federal courts. Its on the DOJ website, its titled "United States of America vs.". The Southern District of NY is a Federal District Court (Damian Williams former US Attorney was appointed by Joe Biden, the incoming Attorney nominated by the incoming president is Jay Clayton who was the former SEC head under Trump). They also quote the federal statutes they are being charged with breaking.
The easy guess is that the person wasnt named in the indictment. So they wont give the name out so easily
The hard question is why they werent named in the indictment. That should give clues as to why they arent going to give the name out. We dont know why. Could it be they are still under investigation? Could it be that they simply want to wait for trial? It could also be where the DOJ has a habit of not naming non-indicted individuals where a statement was made they investigted it but didnt have enough to go after said individual.
we just dont know yet
ThisIsOurs 2 minutes ago
The real problem is this has nothing to do with the US.
Somebody tell us they have reasonable evidence that a POLITICIAN, HIGH RANKING, is operating a COCAINE EMPIRE and USING POLICE OFFICERS as drug mules. The house on fire!!. We shouldnt be sitting around waiting on anybody else to find that person. We should turn the HOA upside down looking for them.
Failure to lead and root out corruption, worse case scenario, with intention
