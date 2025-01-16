PM: Request for more details regarding indictment unanswered by US officials

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Philip “Brave” Davis said yesterday that he is still awaiting a response from US officials after sending a diplomatic note last year requesting further details about an unnamed Bahamian politician mentioned in an explosive US indictment.

The indictment, issued by the US Southern District of New York, alleges that the unnamed politician was expected to authorise Bahamian law enforcement to facilitate a $2m cocaine trafficking scheme to the United States.

Several people are named in the indictment, including eleven Bahamians accused of abusing their power, engaging in drug trafficking, or providing professional services, such as charter flight operations, to aid the illegal trade.

Among those named are Chief Superintendent Elvis Curtis and former Royal Bahamas Defence Force Chief Petty Officer Darren Roker, both of whom were arrested in the United States late last year. The two recently appeared in court for a hearing related to the case.

US officials have not yet arrested all the Bahamians named in the federal indictment, some of whom are believed to remain in The Bahamas.

The indictment heightened concerns about public trust in the country’s leading law enforcement agencies.

Mr Davis said he recently met senior police officials to discuss strategies for restoring public confidence. He described the meeting as positive.

“All the officers seem to be on board,” he said. “They understand the mission that they have, and they realise that there has to be a resetting of their relationship with the Bahamian people, and they are committed to doing that.”