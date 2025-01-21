Minnis: I will run in next election

By LEANDRA ROLLE
Tribune Chief Reporter
lrolle@tribunemedia.net
FORMER Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis has set himself on a collision course with the FNM’s current leadership by declaring yesterday that he plans to run in the next election despite not completing the party’s mandatory training sessions for aspiring candidates.
FNM’s leaders have insisted that as part of the party’s selection process, all potential candidates participate in a training module –– including its former standard bearer.
Dr Minnis acknowledged that he had not attended a session, claiming the mandate goes against the party’s procedure.
“That has never been the procedure, so I have done neither of any,” he said.
FNM leader Michael Pintard recently said more than 100 people have completed the training modules and been “tapped on their shoulder to get in the field and compete”.
Dr Minnis alluded to his reference yesterday, jokingly telling reporters that nobody had tapped him, adding: “Unless you want to tap me on my shoulder.”
Dr Minnis’s future in the FNM has been uncertain since he lost during the party’s one-day convention in June; Mr Pintard decisively won the leadership race, securing 486 votes to Dr Minnis’s 163.
His relationship with the party’s leadership has not significantly improved since then.
When asked if he is confident about running under the party’s ticket again, he said he answers to God and the people who guide him.
For his part, FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands told The Tribune that Dr Minnis, like anyone else, was entitled to his views. However, he emphasised that the party believes its current procedure is robust and appropriate.
“I think we’ve been very clear about the qualifications for candidacy and I have nothing further to add,” he said.
Comments
whatsup 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
Last Election I could not vote for him so for the first time I voted PLP, next time, I will not vote.
birdiestrachan 2 hours, 37 minutes ago
Following fashion the PLP fashion , it is all right the PLP will lead and they the FNM will follow
Sickened 2 hours, 1 minute ago
PLP will lead alright... straight over the cliff and landing in all the feces they have spewed out of their mouths over the many years.
The PLP is the virus that lives off of feces.
Sickened 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
Minnis best run as an independent. He ain't getting any FNM votes.
AnObserver 1 hour, 35 minutes ago
GO AWAY! Nobody wants you! Your bungling of Dorian and Covid aren't things people are going to forget anytime soon.
jackbnimble 1 hour, 16 minutes ago
If delusion was a person.
This man would not take a hint and, worse, would not go away. I guess if there is any consolation, he gets to run independent and we are finally rid of him as it is doubtful he will garner any significant support to secure a seat and continue to be a festering sore.
hj 33 minutes ago
Ego is a serious thing. He was voted out in the last general election, his own party didn't vote for him for leader. What else you need to realize that it's over for you? Put it plainly you will never become PM again. Is that so hard to understand?
