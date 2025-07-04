Mitchell: Dr Fox irresponsible for claim office that break-in was political without evidence

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party (PLP) chairman Fred Mitchell has accused Free National Movement (FNM) candidate Dr Nicholas Fox of irresponsibly suggesting, without evidence, that the recent break-in at his medical office may have been politically motivated.

Dr Fox was recently ratified as the FNM’s candidate for Fox Hill, the constituency currently represented by Mr Mitchell.

Speaking on the sidelines of the LJM Maritime Academy Grand Opening Ceremony for its new Recreational Centre yesterday, Mr Mitchell described Dr Fox as a “neophyte” who spoke recklessly and warned that such comments could put others at risk.

“This is quite extraordinary for a neophyte to come and say this,” he said.. “Who’s he accusing? People in Fox Hill for breaking in his office? That’s who he is accusing? Is he accusing the PLP of breaking in his office? When you open your mouth, you have to have evidence of what you’re talking about. Where is the evidence?”

Dr Fox on Tuesday said the break-in at his Collins Avenue office felt suspicious, noting the timing so soon after his ratification. He said the ransacking of his campaign materials and theft of equipment containing patient information raised concerns. While he stressed that he was not directly accusing anyone, he said it seemed more than coincidental.

The break-in occurred early Monday. Surveillance footage obtained by The Tribune shows an intruder scaling the roof of the Medi-Centre branch, cutting a hole in the ceiling, and entering the clinic.

Staff discovered the damage later that morning. Three iPads containing sensitive patient data and more than $2,000 in cash were stolen. The intruder also tried to access Dr Fox’s office computer, and FNM campaign paraphernalia was disturbed.

Mr Mitchell criticised Dr Fox for revealing the amount of cash stolen during the burglary, saying this could encourage future crimes.

“Why,” he said, “would you say that you had $2,000 in cash in your medical office? What you mean, so people can come and break into it again, because they figure cash is there? To tell people that doctors’ offices have cash, so you’re putting other doctors at risk by spreading this kind of information is just totally irresponsible, particularly in a situation where the evidence does not support it, and that’s my take on this.”

“You have to be responsible as a public figure, and if you don’t know what to say when things happen, there are plenty of people in his party who have the experience. He could easily go to them and say, before I open my mouth and get in this, what should I say?”

Despite the ordeal, Dr Fox said he would not be intimidated, vowed to press on with his campaign, and announced plans to increase security at his home, office, and campaign headquarters. He also urged that the election remain peaceful, warning that the country does not need a divisive or violent campaign season.

His clinic continued operating on Monday, serving about 60 patients while police investigated. Police have released few details, and no arrests have been reported.