Man survives one crash only to be killed in hit and run

A man walked away after his car hit a building on Saturday night, only to be struck and killed by a hit and run driver, say police.

Police responded to reports of a collision shortly after 11.45pm on Shad St and St Vincent Rd to find a body of a 54-year-old man near a vehicle that had struck a building.

Emergency Medical Services personnel found no signs of life.

Police say it is alleged the man, believed to be the driver, exited the vehicle following the collision, began walking, and was subsequently struck by a vehicle, which did not remain at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Traffic Division on 393-7713. Anonymous tips are also welcome.



