‘Sebas eyeing run as MP’

WEBSHOP owner Sebas Bastian is seeking the PLP’s nomination in Fort Charlotte, according to multiple Tribune sources.

The move comes as the constituency’s MP, Alfred Sears, sidestepped questions yesterday about supporting Mr Bastian’s political ambitions, while former MP and power broker Valentine Grimes Sr confirmed Mr Bastian’s interest in entering frontline politics and offered a ringing endorsement, calling him a top-tier candidate already being embraced across the party.

However, prominent businessman Mr Bastian did not respond to The Tribune’s calls and requests for comment last month.

A potential political bid by him is likely to spark sharp public interest.

Mr Grimes, Fort Charlotte’s long-time representative from 1977 to 1992 and one of the party’s trustees, confirmed he has spoken to Mr Bastian and senior party officials about his ambitions.

“The reception to him throughout the length and breadth of the party has been very good at all levels,” he said.

Mr Grimes was careful not to link Mr Bastian’s political ambitions to any specific seat, but noted that he lived in Fort Charlotte for many years and

has “done a tremendous amount of social work, not only in Fort Charlotte, but throughout The Bahamas.”

“He seems to be a person with his heart in the right direction and wants to assist in making The Bahamas better,” he added.

For his part, Mr Sears refused to say yesterday whether he supports Mr Bastian as his successor and walked away from the line of questioning.

Mr Bastian’s name has emerged in a crowded field of potential candidates for the PLP’s Fort Charlotte nomination, which reportedly includes Senator Barry Griffin and Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations President Drumeco Archer. Mr Grimes said he has heard of about seven people eyeing the seat –– “all great people who are prepared to offer themselves”.

Former Bain and Grants Town MP Travis Robinson is the frontrunner for the FNM’s nomination in that constituency.

Mr Bastian currently serves as The Bahamas’ non-resident ambassador to Central America and has built a wide-ranging business empire, founding

numerous companies across gaming, media, real estate, construction, and electric vehicle sales.

He is best known as the co-founder of Island Luck, one of the country’s larg- est gaming operations.

Before the legalisation of the industry, he operated the company as the largest and most prominent webshop in the booming underground gambling

scene. As the sector came under increasing public and governmental scrutiny, he emerged as a key figure advocating for regulation rather than eradication.

He is also the head of Brickell Management Group, which recently announced plans for a $510m development in western New Providence.

His entry into frontline politics could present legal complications. Under the Gaming Act, Cabinet ministers and their immediate relatives are prohibited from holding gaming licences.

Mr Grimes noted that Mr Bastian would likely require legal guidance.

“Because he is in gaming, there may be some legal requirements that may have to be fulfilled and he would take the advice of his attorneys,” he said.

Similar concerns arose after the last general election, when some speculated that Seabreeze MP Leslia Miller-Brice was bypassed for a Cabinet post due to her husband’s ties to the gaming industry.

The Gaming Board has since proposed amendments to the law that would allow gaming license holders or their relatives to serve in Cabinet, provided no conflict of interest is found. The Davis administration has not said whether it is considering the recommendation.