Govt signs $267m deal with China to build new specialty hospital

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Davis administration on Friday signed a framework agreement with the Chinese government for the construction of a new speciality hospital for New Providence, with the project’s cost now reduced to $267 million — down from the original $290 million.





Health and Wellness Minister Dr Micahel Darville announced the cost reduction during Friday’s signing ceremony, attributing the $22 million savings to structural changes and other cost-saving measures following a technical review by Chinese engineers.





He said technical experts recommended using reinforced concrete instead of fire-resistant steel in the building’s frame, which helped lower the project’s cost.





Dr Darville also revealed key details of the financial framework agreement, noting that 73 percent — or $195m — of the project’s cost will be funded by the Chinese Export-Import Bank (EXIM), the state-owned Beijing lender that financed Baha Mar’s construction.

The remaining 27 percent, $72m or more, will be financed locally, internationally, or through a combination of both.





He added that the 20-year-loan from the Chinese bank will carry a two percent interest rate, inclusive of a five-year grace period.





With respect to the project’s labour component, Dr Darville said negotiations are ongoing in this regard.

He added the government is currently negotiating a 50/50 labour split and hopes to improve that ratio to provide more opportunities for Bahamian workers.

“The signing today is only one part of the total signing,” Dr Darville added “There's a second signing with the Chinese-Exim blank and that signing is being arranged as we speak - the details with the labor component, the contractor, where the man camp would be, and all of the details will be completely articulated in a parliamentary communication by myself.”





The planned 200-bed facility, to be located in the Perpall Tract area, will primarily serve women and children.

The hospital is expected to be built on 50 acres of land and should take between 31 and 36 months to complete.





It will feature specialised paediatric wards, emergency and intensive care services, diagnostic and laboratory facilities, surgical suites, and a modern reference model for mass casualty events.





Once completed, maternal, paediatric, and adolescent services currently offered at the Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) will be relocated to the new facility.

The vacated spaces at PMH will be renovated and repurposed to expand adult medical and surgical services, including dialysis and sub-specialty care.

Yesterday, Dr Darville noted that environmental approval has already been secured - with the environmental certificate already in his ministry's hands.





“My ministry is finalising the tender process for site preparation, and on completion, a contract would be awarded, and land clearing will begin in a matter of weeks,” the minister added.





For his part, Prime Minister Philip Davis hailed the latest agreement as part of his government’s commitment to improving access to healthcare.

He acknowledged that for far too long, Bahamians have suffered under a broken health system marked by long lines, excessive wait times, and outdated facilities.

“We cannot accept that as the standard. We will not accept that.Our government has made it clear: healthcare must be treated as a national priority,” Mr Davis said.

“That means modern facilities. That means updated equipment. That means properly staffed hospitals and clinics.”

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador Yan Jiarong described the hospital project as another example of the growing relationship between The Bahamas and China.





She said China remains committed to working hand in hand with The Bahamas to “inject continued momentum” in the country’s national development and revitalization efforts.