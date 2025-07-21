Pintard called ‘vindictive’ as wells rejected as candidate

By LEANDRA ROLLE

THE Free National Movement has rejected former MP Renward Wells as its Bamboo Town candidate and is expected to choose former Senator Heather Hunt instead, decisions that have sparked fierce backlash from the constituency association, which accuses party leadership of punishing supporters of former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

Members of the Bamboo Town branch say they were misled into believing Mr Wells, who served as MP from 2012 to 2021, would be renominated. They have vowed not to support Ms Hunt’s candidacy.

The FNM’s decision, which has not yet been formally announced by the party, followed a heated closed-door meeting on Friday between party leader Mr Michael Pintard and association members.

Tensions flared, with some calling Mr Pintard “vindictive” and “hateful,” and others walking out, telling The Tribune the meeting “wasn’t making any sense”.

Mr Wells served as the MP for Bamboo Town first under the Christie administration. He later served as Minister of Transport, then Minister of Health under the Minnis administration. Mr Wells was one of the most prominent FNM members to publicly support Dr Minnis’ leadership bid at the party’s last convention. He has reportedly been a visible figure in the constituency since his defeat in the 2021 election and had expressed interest in running again, telling The Tribune earlier this year: “At the end of the day, I am to be judged by my history, and the work I would have done as MP.”

Association chairwoman Monique Seymour said the group had repeatedly submitted formal endorsements for Mr Wells, including a June email obtained by The Tribune saying: “I am pleased to report on behalf of all of the executive of the FNM Bamboo Town Association, that we remain supporting Renward Wells as our candidate.” She said they received no response.

According to Ms Seymour, Mr Pintard cited Mr Wells’ health and his failure to support the current leadership team as reasons for the rejection. However, she believes the real motive was political.

“They say the association bullying them by telling them who we want but they are bullying me and my association by telling us who they want,” she said. “We will not be walking for Heather Hunt. We will not because what they did was a slap in the face.”

Other executives have also declared they will not support any candidate besides Mr Wells, accusing Mr Pintard of misleading the constituency.

“We’ve been campaigning, buying groceries, giving people light assistance,” one executive said, “but Pintard, he’s saying that from the convention, he told us that he would not support Wells, so why would we campaign for the last four years thinking Wells getting it?”

Mr Wells reportedly submitted a letter from an American doctor clearing him to run, but the party still declined his nomination. He declined to comment when contacted by The Tribune over the weekend.

Executives have also questioned how Ms Hunt was chosen over a former MP. “Heather Hunt never won anything in her life and they want to put Heather Hunt against a giant of a man,” Ms Seymour said. “The man won under the PLP and the FNM and lost because of a wave in the last election, and stood on the ground for four years.”

The controversy adds to ongoing tensions between the party’s leadership and several constituency branches. The FNM’s Killarney and South Beach associations have both raised objections to recent candidate selections, and last month, the ratification of Jeremy Sweeting in Central and South Abaco led to the resignation of local chairman Roscoe Thompson.

FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands denied claims of political targeting, saying the candidate selection process has been objective and thorough. He insisted no one is being punished for past affiliations.

“There were no foregone conclusions with any aspiring candidate. There is no spite. There is no victimisation,” Dr Sands said.

He acknowledged the disappointment within some branches but maintained the leadership’s authority in candidate decisions.

“I understand that there will be disappointed persons but I believe that Michael Pintard has demonstrated a phenomenal degree of patience and a phenomenal degree of resilience in the face of blistering inappropriate criticism,” he said.