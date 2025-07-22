Man ‘with HIV’ accused of rape and burglary

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 45-year-old man who claims to be HIV positive was arraigned in the Eight Mile Rock Magistrate’s Court yesterday on charges of rape and burglary.

Randy Bain appeared before Magistrate Simone Brown in connection with an alleged incident that happened on July 14 in Eight Mile Rock.

It is alleged that between 1am and 2am at a residence on Bayshore Road in Jones Town, the accused unlawfully entered a home and had unlawful sexual intercourse with a 23-year-old woman without her consent.

During the arraignment, Bain informed the court that he is HIV positive and insisted his medical condition would support his innocence.

He also raised concerns about whether the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDOCS) in New Providence would be equipped to manage his health needs while in custody.

Magistrate Brown advised the accused that he was not required to enter a plea, as the matter would be forwarded to the Supreme Court for trial. She assured Bain that his medical status would be communicated to the BDOCS.

Bail was denied, and the case was adjourned to September 29.